    Tata Safari Red Dark Edition Image Gallery

    Authors Image

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    438 Views
    Tata Safari Red Dark Edition Image Gallery

    Tata has been introducing limited editions for its SUV line-up of late. And while the Dark Edition had caught everyone’s attention previously, Tata revealed a new one at the 2023 Auto Expo – the Red Dark Edition. Currently limited to the Harrier and Safari, the Red Dark edition isn’t just a cosmetic tweak. It brings along newer features that we shall see in the rest of the line-up soon. For now, let us take a closer look at the photo gallery of the Safari Red Dark Edition.  

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    Based on the range-topping XZ+ trim, the Red Dark also brings a new XZ+ (O) trim. This new trim debuts ADAS for Tata. The Red Dark is available in both manual and automatic versions but the ADAS is limited to the XZ+ (O) trim.  

    Left Side View

    Appearance-wise, the Red Dark Edition gets subtle highlights of red on the grille, the #Dark badge on the fender, and red-finished brake callipers. No other changes are seen on the outside as Tata hasn’t thankfully gone overboard with the red theme. 

    Front Row Seats

    However, it’s on the inside where the red highlights are more prominent. The upholstery is finished in Benecke Kaliko Carnelian Red leatherette upholstery with a quilted diamond design. The same upholstery is used for all three rows. 

    Dashboard

    Moreover, debuting for the first time is a bigger, 10.25-inch, Harman-sourced touchscreen with a newer interface and an all-digital instrument cluster. Both get a blacked-out theme with an ochre overlay. It also debuts a 360-degree camera which gets a fancy 3D mode too.  

    Second Row Seats

    The touchscreen supports wireless smartphone integration along with voice commands in various Indian languages. Moreover, the Safari gets more features such as ambient lighting, electric and cooled second-row seats, boss mode, and TPMS.  

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Powering the Tata Safari Red Dark Edition is the familiar 2.0-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine making 168bhp and 350Nm. No changes to the powertrain have been made for the special edition and you can have it either with a six-speed manual or a torque converter automatic.  

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    The price of the Tata Safari Red Dark Edition ranges between Rs. 22.62 lakh and Rs. 25.01 lakh (ex-showroom).  

    Pictures by Kaustubh Gandhi

    Tata Safari Image
    Tata Safari
    Rs. 15.65 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
     Previous 
    Mercedes Benz A-Class facelift launched in India at Rs. 45.80 lakh
     Next 
    Lexus LBX teased ahead of its 5 June debut

    Tata Safari Gallery

    • images
    • videos
