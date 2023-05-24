Tata Safari Red Dark Edition Image Gallery

Tata has been introducing limited editions for its SUV line-up of late. And while the Dark Edition had caught everyone’s attention previously, Tata revealed a new one at the 2023 Auto Expo – the Red Dark Edition. Currently limited to the Harrier and Safari, the Red Dark edition isn’t just a cosmetic tweak. It brings along newer features that we shall see in the rest of the line-up soon. For now, let us take a closer look at the photo gallery of the Safari Red Dark Edition.

Based on the range-topping XZ+ trim, the Red Dark also brings a new XZ+ (O) trim. This new trim debuts ADAS for Tata. The Red Dark is available in both manual and automatic versions but the ADAS is limited to the XZ+ (O) trim.

Appearance-wise, the Red Dark Edition gets subtle highlights of red on the grille, the #Dark badge on the fender, and red-finished brake callipers. No other changes are seen on the outside as Tata hasn’t thankfully gone overboard with the red theme.

However, it’s on the inside where the red highlights are more prominent. The upholstery is finished in Benecke Kaliko Carnelian Red leatherette upholstery with a quilted diamond design. The same upholstery is used for all three rows.

Moreover, debuting for the first time is a bigger, 10.25-inch, Harman-sourced touchscreen with a newer interface and an all-digital instrument cluster. Both get a blacked-out theme with an ochre overlay. It also debuts a 360-degree camera which gets a fancy 3D mode too.

The touchscreen supports wireless smartphone integration along with voice commands in various Indian languages. Moreover, the Safari gets more features such as ambient lighting, electric and cooled second-row seats, boss mode, and TPMS.

Powering the Tata Safari Red Dark Edition is the familiar 2.0-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine making 168bhp and 350Nm. No changes to the powertrain have been made for the special edition and you can have it either with a six-speed manual or a torque converter automatic.

The price of the Tata Safari Red Dark Edition ranges between Rs. 22.62 lakh and Rs. 25.01 lakh (ex-showroom).

Pictures by Kaustubh Gandhi