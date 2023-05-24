CarWale
    Volkswagen reveals 2023 Touareg SUV

    Authors Image

    Sagar Bhanushali

    63 Views
    Volkswagen reveals 2023 Touareg SUV

    - Features matrix headlight technology  

    - Touareg R eHybrid with 460bhp will be the flagship variant 

    Back in 2002, the Touareg was the first SUV from Volkswagen, and since then it has paved the way for a range of SUVs and crossovers catering to different segments. After the sales of more than 1.13 million units since the Touareg was first introduced, VW has officially revealed the 2023 version of the current third-generation model.   

    In terms of improvements, the suspension, the display inside, and the front and rear design have been changed. The design highlight is the newly developed LED matrix headlights at the front, the LED taillights, and a red, illuminated Volkswagen logo. One big advantage of the new optional LED matrix headlights is the glare-free main beam. This continuous main beam can permanently be left switched on outside of towns because the interactive LEDs make sure that the masking area for oncoming traffic and vehicles driving in the front is more precise than before. 

    In terms of design, the unit formed by the radiator grille, headlights, and the front apron has been given a new look. The design of the rear is also sharper. It now has a continuous horizontal LED strip for the taillight clusters and incorporates a Volkswagen logo which is illuminated in red as mentioned above. For the first time, this feature has been included on a Volkswagen model in Germany. Previously, the illuminated brand logo was permitted only in markets such as China and the US. 

    Volkswagen Touareg Dashboard

    Inside, there’s a new digital instrument cluster for the driver and a more premium infotainment system. Quality levels have also been improved on the new Touareg. For instance, the centre console trims are now softer than before. Now, the new Touareg will be launched with five powertrain versions. In addition to a turbocharged petrol engine, there is a choice of two turbo diesel engines and two plug-in hybrids. All engines are paired as standard with an 8-speed automatic gearbox and the 4MOTION permanent all-wheel drive. The most expensive version will be the Touareg R eHybrid, which comes with a V6 petrol engine and an electric motor with a system output of 460bhp.   

    Volkswagen Touareg Right Rear Three Quarter
    Volkswagen Touareg Image
    Volkswagen Touareg
     Next 
    Mercedes Benz A-Class facelift launched in India at Rs. 45.80 lakh

