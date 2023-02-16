CarWale

    Volkswagen Touareg facelift officially teased

    Authors Image

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    565 Views
    Volkswagen Touareg facelift officially teased

    -         New lighting signature and illuminated logo 

    -         Range-topping R eHybrid will be offered 

    For model year 2024, Volkswagen will be introducing the new and updated Touareg SUV with a redesigned lighting signature, reworked chassis and updated cabin. The premium SUV teasers are officially out where it can be seen undergoing winter testing in Swedish Lapland.  

    Volkswagen Touareg [2012-2014] Right Front Three Quarter

    Under the wrap, there’s a new headlamp and tail lamp set up which is called IQ.Light HD matrix. It uses high-definition bright points making use of 38,400 micro LEDs. Of these, 19,200 micro-LEDs are distributed over the new headlights on each side and the matrix can project interactive lights on the road, including lane lights.  

    Volkswagen Touareg [2012-2014] Right Rear Three Quarter

    At the back, the VW logo will now be illuminated for the first time in any Volkswagen model. This VW badge will be lit-up in red in the European countries which permit it. Changes under the skin include chassis advancement. It uses a roof load sensor which signals the chassis electronics thus improving agility when the roof is not loaded. On the other hand, it increases stability (through ESC) when the sensor recognises a loaded roofbox. The optional air suspension is also improved for comfort and performance says the German carmaker.  

    Volkswagen Touareg [2012-2014] Dashboard

    Meanwhile, the cabin gets a new 15-inch touchscreen, a multifunction steering wheel, and wireless smartphone integration. Called the ‘Innovision Cockpit’, this new dashboard also has lane-precise navigation, HD map data, and voice control. As this is just a facelift, the powertrain choices are expected to remain unchanged in this current generation. 

    Volkswagen Touareg [2012-2014] Left Side View

    The global debut is expected to take place in the next few months. India's arrival is unlikely unless Volkswagen India decides to reintroduce the flagship SUV as part of their expansion plans. 

    Volkswagen Touareg [2012-2014] Image
    Volkswagen Touareg [2012-2014]
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Electric Mini Cooper SE now gets a Convertible body style
     Next 
    Mahindra records 33,040 unit sales in January 2023; Bolero becomes bestseller

    Related News

    2018 VW Touareg rendered

    2018 VW Touareg rendered

    By Santosh Nair

    5 years ago

    2018 Volkswagen Touareg spied testing

    2018 Volkswagen Touareg spied testing

    By CarWale Team

    5 years ago

    Next-gen Volkswagen Touareg spied testing

    Next-gen Volkswagen Touareg spied testing

    By Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    6 years ago

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Volkswagen Touareg [2012-2014] Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Volkswagen Passat Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Volkswagen Passat Engine Performance Explained
    By CarWale Team02 Jul 2019
    1914 Views
    27 Likes
    Volkswagen Passat Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Volkswagen Passat Features Explained
    By CarWale Team02 Jul 2019
    2675 Views
    32 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Thar

    Mahindra Thar

    ₹ 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    ₹ 12.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.84 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd FEB
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    ₹ 13.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    ₹ 10.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio Classic

    Mahindra Scorpio Classic

    ₹ 12.64 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Fortuner

    Toyota Fortuner

    ₹ 32.58 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    ₹ 10.48 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Audi Q3 Sportback

    Audi Q3 Sportback

    ₹ 51.43 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    13th FEB
    Renault Kiger

    Renault Kiger

    ₹ 6.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10th FEB
    Renault Kwid

    Renault Kwid

    ₹ 4.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd FEB
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.84 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd FEB
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.68 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd FEB
    Renault Triber

    Renault Triber

    ₹ 6.34 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd FEB
    BMW X1

    BMW X1

    ₹ 45.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28th JAN
    Hyundai Aura

    Hyundai Aura

    ₹ 6.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Citroen eC3

    Citroen eC3

    ₹ 9.00 - 13.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Toyota Innova Crysta 2023

    Toyota Innova Crysta 2023

    ₹ 19.00 - 24.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Mercedes-Benz EQE

    Mercedes-Benz EQE

    ₹ 70.00 - 90.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Citroen sub-4-metre compact SUV

    Citroen sub-4-metre compact SUV

    ₹ 7.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    ₹ 9.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    24th May 2023Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    ₹ 10.00 - 14.00 LakhEstimated Price

    30th May 2023Expected Launch
    MG Air EV

    MG Air EV

    ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Tata Harrier Facelift

    Tata Harrier Facelift

    ₹ 15.00 - 22.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • volkswagen-cars
    • other brands
    Volkswagen Virtus

    Volkswagen Virtus

    ₹ N/A
    Price is not available
    Volkswagen Taigun

    Volkswagen Taigun

    ₹ N/A
    Price is not available
    Volkswagen Tiguan

    Volkswagen Tiguan

    ₹ N/A
    Price is not available
    All Volkswagen-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Volkswagen Passat Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Volkswagen Passat Engine Performance Explained
    By CarWale Team02 Jul 2019
    1914 Views
    27 Likes
    Volkswagen Passat Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Volkswagen Passat Features Explained
    By CarWale Team02 Jul 2019
    2675 Views
    32 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Volkswagen Touareg facelift officially teased