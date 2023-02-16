Volkswagen Touareg facelift officially teased

- New lighting signature and illuminated logo

- Range-topping R eHybrid will be offered

For model year 2024, Volkswagen will be introducing the new and updated Touareg SUV with a redesigned lighting signature, reworked chassis and updated cabin. The premium SUV teasers are officially out where it can be seen undergoing winter testing in Swedish Lapland.

Under the wrap, there’s a new headlamp and tail lamp set up which is called IQ.Light HD matrix. It uses high-definition bright points making use of 38,400 micro LEDs. Of these, 19,200 micro-LEDs are distributed over the new headlights on each side and the matrix can project interactive lights on the road, including lane lights.

At the back, the VW logo will now be illuminated for the first time in any Volkswagen model. This VW badge will be lit-up in red in the European countries which permit it. Changes under the skin include chassis advancement. It uses a roof load sensor which signals the chassis electronics thus improving agility when the roof is not loaded. On the other hand, it increases stability (through ESC) when the sensor recognises a loaded roofbox. The optional air suspension is also improved for comfort and performance says the German carmaker.

Meanwhile, the cabin gets a new 15-inch touchscreen, a multifunction steering wheel, and wireless smartphone integration. Called the ‘Innovision Cockpit’, this new dashboard also has lane-precise navigation, HD map data, and voice control. As this is just a facelift, the powertrain choices are expected to remain unchanged in this current generation.

The global debut is expected to take place in the next few months. India's arrival is unlikely unless Volkswagen India decides to reintroduce the flagship SUV as part of their expansion plans.