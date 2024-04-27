Production ready Maruti eVX to roll off assembly line this FY

Expected to have a range of 550km

Car will also be exported first to European markets

A major page in Maruti’s EV journey will be turned by the end of this FY when it starts production of its electric cars at its Gujarat plant. The car in question is of course the production version of the eVX and officially, the automaker has also announced that it will be exporting the car with markets in Europe being the first foreign destinations.

Since the announcement of the export of lithium-ion batteries at the end of last year, this has been the most significant announcement in the automaker's electric journey. It is currently investing close to Rs 10,000 crore over the next few years as a part of its EV plans for the Gujarat plant.

Showcased first at the 2023 Auto Expo and then again at the 2023 Japanese Mobility Show, the eVX is an SUV that will come with a range of around 550km and have a 60kWh battery pack. Images from the Japanese show reveal many of the designs and feature that we can expect from this car as well as a production-ready shape that will pick up elements from the Grand Vitara. The eVX will also spawn a Toyota model which has been showcased as the Toyota Urban SUV concept towards the end of 2023.

Suzuki’s been late to the EV game with many of its segment contemporaries already having multiple models in the segments where Maruti has been a strong player. The battle will be tough as it will go up against the Hyundai Creta EV, Kia Carens EV and the Mahindra XUV.e8. Now it remains to be seen what package the eVX will offer as well as what Maruti has up its sleeve in terms of charging infrastructure and service options.