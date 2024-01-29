Maruti eVX to get an ADAS suite at launch

Production of the eVX is expected to commence later this year

Price reveal to take place in early 2025

Ahead of its launch that will take place in 2025, Maruti’s first electric offering, the eVX, continues testing on public roads. New spy shots reveal a new feature that is likely to make its way to the Creta EV- and Elevate EV-rival.

As seen in the image here, the fully camouflaged test mule of the eVX mid-size electric SUV features an ADAS sensor on the fascia. This hints that the model is likely to arrive with an ADAS suite at launch. It remains unknown if the carmaker will offer a Level 1 or Level 2 suite with the car when it arrives early next year.

Elsewhere, the eVX continues to be tested in its pre-production avatar, the makeshift taillights being the key giveaway. A few other notable elements include sweptback headlamps, gunmetal-coloured multi-spoke alloy wheels, blind-spot monitors, C-pillar mounted rear door handles, shark-fin antenna, high-mounted stop lamp, and a rear bumper-mounted number plate holder.

An updated version of the eVX was showcased at the 2023 Japanese Mobility Show, which featured minor design revisions compared to the concept showcased at the Auto Expo 2023, as well as a reveal of the car’s interiors.

