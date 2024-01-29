CarWale
    Maruti eVX to get an ADAS suite at launch

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Maruti eVX to get an ADAS suite at launch
    • Production of the eVX is expected to commence later this year
    • Price reveal to take place in early 2025

    Ahead of its launch that will take place in 2025, Maruti’s first electric offering, the eVX, continues testing on public roads. New spy shots reveal a new feature that is likely to make its way to the Creta EV- and Elevate EV-rival.

    Maruti Suzuki eVX Right Front Three Quarter

    As seen in the image here, the fully camouflaged test mule of the eVX mid-size electric SUV features an ADAS sensor on the fascia. This hints that the model is likely to arrive with an ADAS suite at launch. It remains unknown if the carmaker will offer a Level 1 or Level 2 suite with the car when it arrives early next year.

    Maruti Suzuki eVX Right Rear Three Quarter

    Elsewhere, the eVX continues to be tested in its pre-production avatar, the makeshift taillights being the key giveaway. A few other notable elements include sweptback headlamps, gunmetal-coloured multi-spoke alloy wheels, blind-spot monitors, C-pillar mounted rear door handles, shark-fin antenna, high-mounted stop lamp, and a rear bumper-mounted number plate holder.

    Maruti Suzuki eVX Rear View

    An updated version of the eVX was showcased at the 2023 Japanese Mobility Show, which featured minor design revisions compared to the concept showcased at the Auto Expo 2023, as well as a reveal of the car’s interiors.

    Maruti Suzuki eVX Image
    Maruti Suzuki eVX
    Rs. 20.00 - 25.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
