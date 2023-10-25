CarWale
    Maruti Suzuki eVX interior officially revealed at 2023 Japan Mobility Show

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Maruti Suzuki eVX interior officially revealed at 2023 Japan Mobility Show
    • The eVX will be launched in 2025
    • Expected to return a range of 500km on a single full charge

    Suzuki Motor Corporation has pulled the covers off the interior of the eVX electric SUV at the ongoing Japan Mobility Show 2023. At the same event, the brand showcased the new Swift, details of which can be read on our website.

    Maruti Suzuki eVX Left Front Three Quarter

    As seen in the images here, the new Suzuki eVX will get features in the form of a panoramic sunroof, new two-spoke steering wheel, rotary gear selector dial, touch-based controls for the AC vents, rear AC vents, and a floating centre console. It further gets a large single-piece display on the dashboard that houses the touchscreen infotainment system and the fully digital instrument console. It will also get headrests for all three occupants in the second row, dual-tone upholstery, and ambient lighting.

    Maruti Suzuki eVX Dashboard

    A few minor changes have also been made to the Maruti Suzuki eVX compared to the version that was showcased in India earlier this year. These include new tri-arrow LED DRLs, reworked front bumper, new ORVMs, new LED taillights, and a revised rear bumper. It carries over certain elements like the flush-fitting door handles, aero wheels, funky spoiler, and a contrast-coloured roof.

    Maruti Suzuki eVX Dashboard

    While Maruti Suzuki is yet to reveal the complete technical specifications of the eVX, we do know that the model will be propelled by a 60kWh battery pack paired with an electric motor that will return a range of 500km on a single full charge. In the dimensions department, the Creta rival, which will be launched in 2024, measures 4,300mm in length, 1,800mm in width, and 1,600mm in height.

    Maruti Suzuki eVX Image
    Maruti Suzuki eVX
    Rs. 20.00 - 25.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
