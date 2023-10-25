Maruti Suzuki eVX interior officially revealed at 2023 Japan Mobility Show

The eVX will be launched in 2025

Expected to return a range of 500km on a single full charge

Suzuki Motor Corporation has pulled the covers off the interior of the eVX electric SUV at the ongoing Japan Mobility Show 2023. At the same event, the brand showcased the new Swift, details of which can be read on our website.

As seen in the images here, the new Suzuki eVX will get features in the form of a panoramic sunroof, new two-spoke steering wheel, rotary gear selector dial, touch-based controls for the AC vents, rear AC vents, and a floating centre console. It further gets a large single-piece display on the dashboard that houses the touchscreen infotainment system and the fully digital instrument console. It will also get headrests for all three occupants in the second row, dual-tone upholstery, and ambient lighting.

A few minor changes have also been made to the Maruti Suzuki eVX compared to the version that was showcased in India earlier this year. These include new tri-arrow LED DRLs, reworked front bumper, new ORVMs, new LED taillights, and a revised rear bumper. It carries over certain elements like the flush-fitting door handles, aero wheels, funky spoiler, and a contrast-coloured roof.

While Maruti Suzuki is yet to reveal the complete technical specifications of the eVX, we do know that the model will be propelled by a 60kWh battery pack paired with an electric motor that will return a range of 500km on a single full charge. In the dimensions department, the Creta rival, which will be launched in 2024, measures 4,300mm in length, 1,800mm in width, and 1,600mm in height.