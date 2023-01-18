CarWale

    Maruti Suzuki eVX concept unveiled: Now in pictures

    Nikhil Puthran

    Maruti Suzuki eVX concept unveiled: Now in pictures

    Maruti Suzuki stole the limelight at the Auto Expo 2023 with the eVX electric concept SUV. The mid-sized electric SUV is powered by a 60kWh battery pack and will offer a driving range of up to 550km on a full charge. 

    Let's take a look at the pictures from the unveiling event.

    Maruti Suzuki eVX Left Side View

    Visually, the vehicle gets a raised bonnet which is complemented by boomerang-shaped split LED headlights. 

    Maruti Suzuki eVX Front View

    The concept gets a blanked-off grille and silver skid plate to highlight the SUV character. 

    Maruti Suzuki eVX Right Front Three Quarter

    In terms of dimensions, the eVX electric compact SUV has a length of 4,300 mm, a width of 1,800 mm, and a height of 1,600mm. 

    Maruti Suzuki eVX Left Side View

    The eVX electric concept features dual-tone alloy wheels, flared wheel arches, and strong creases to highlight its sporty character. 

    Maruti Suzuki eVX Rear View

    The rear section is highlighted by a coupe-like roofline and sleek LED taillights that run the width of the boot. 

    Image Credits: Kaustubh Gandhi

    Toyota Glanza and Urban Cruiser Hyryder recalled; 1,390 units affected

