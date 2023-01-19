CarWale

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift to be launched in India tomorrow

    Jay Shah

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift to be launched in India tomorrow

    - Bookings open for Rs 11,000

    - Will be offered in petrol and CNG versions

    Hyundai India is all set to launch the facelift version of its entry-level hatchback, the Grand i10 Nios. The bookings for the updated Nios opened on 9 January for Rs 11,000. This facelift sports subtle cosmetic upgrades, an extended feature list, and two powertrain options.

    In terms of styling, the new Hyundai Grand i10 Nios will get a revised front fascia with new bumpers integrating a larger central air inlet and redesigned shape for the LED DRLs. Further, the design for the 15-inch alloys will be new while the rear will sport new tail lamp clusters too. 

    The changes inside the cabin are significant and it will now include cruise control, a wireless charging pad, USB Type-C fast charger, a new instrument cluster, footwell lighting, and voice recognition. On the safety front, the Nios facelift will be equipped with six airbags, a tyre pressure monitoring system, hill start assist, auto headlamps, and a rear-view camera with parking sensors. 

    Mechanically, the new Hyundai Grand i10 Nios will remain unchanged and will be offered with a 1.2-litre petrol engine that will give an output of 82bhp and 114Nm of torque. The hatchback will also be offered with a CNG alternative which will produce 68bhp and 95Nm mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. The turbo-petrol and diesel variants of the Nios are unlikely to be offered with the new iteration. 

