Tata Altroz Racer Vs Hyundai i20 N Line - Specs comparison

Hyundai introduced the N Line series with the i20 N Line in the Indian market to meet the demands of customers who prefer performance and sportier design, and it became quite popular for delivering just that. Now, Tata Motors is all set to release the sport edition of its premium hatchback, called the Altroz Racer, to go up against Hyundai’s offering. Both these sportier versions compete in the same premium hatchback segment and here is a quick specifications comparison of the two.

Engine and performance

First to arrive in the market, Hyundai N Line is powered by a 1.0-litre TGDi turbo-petrol engine that produces 118bhp and 172Nm of torque. The transmission options are limited to an iMT or a seven-speed DCT unit. Further, the model can sprint from zero to 100kmph in 9.9 seconds.

Meanwhile, the Tata Altroz Racer is propelled by a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine, borrowed from Nexon, which produces 118bhp and 170Nm of torque. At present, the Altroz Racer is said to come equipped with a six-speed manual transmission unit only.

Exterior design

In terms of design, as the name suggests, the i20 N Line is designed to look sportier and more aggressive than the standard trim. The premium hatchback features a wide blacked-out grille with the N Line logo, red brake callipers at the front, 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, a twin-tip muffler, side sills, and red inserts on the front and rear bumper as well as the side sills to help boost the overall sporty appeal.

To compete with the fastback i20 N Line, the Altroz Racer is a major step up from the standard Altroz as it gets 16-inch black-painted diamond-cut alloy wheels, ‘Racer’ badging, dual-tone paint scheme with black-coloured roof and hood with a contrasting dual white stripe over it, red inserts at various exterior elements, more prominent roof-mounted rear spoiler, and a shark fin antenna.

Interior and features

Hyundai i20 N Line is loaded with modern features and tech including paddle shifters, puddle lamps, an all-black interior theme with red stitching, an electric sunroof, metal pedals, red ambient lighting, a three-spoke steering wheel, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a fully-digital instrument cluster, wireless charger, cruise control, rear AC vents, a cooled-glove box, engine start-stop button, seven-speaker setup by Bose, tilt and telescopic steering wheel, and more.

Tata Altroz Racer also gets some upgrades in terms of features over its standard trims. The features list includes six airbags, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a seven-inch TFT digital instrument cluster, a voice-activated electric sunroof, ventilated seats, a wireless charger, leatherette seats with red stripes, rear AC vents, and more.

Safety

Though the i20 N Line is not tested for the safety rating, the standard i20 is a three-star GNCAP safety-rated car.

On the other hand, Tata Altroz Racer is based on the same platform as the standard Altroz. The premium Tata hatchback is best-in-segment five-star GNCAP safety rated.

Price and variants

Hyundai i20 N Line is available in two variant options, N6 and N8, with a starting price of Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and it goes all the way up to Rs 12.10 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec trim level.

Although the Altroz Racer is not launched yet, we can expect it to command a premium of Rs 60,000 – Rs 90,000 over the ex-showroom price tag of the standard Altroz trim.