2023 Hyundai i20 N Line launched in India; prices start from Rs. 9.99 lakh

Offered in two trims

Can be had with a six-speed manual gearbox

A couple of weeks ago, Hyundai Motor India launched the i20 facelift in the country. Now, the automaker has launched the N Line variant of the hatchback with prices starting from Rs. 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Available in two trims, namely N6 and N8, the i20 N Line can be had in both manual and automatic gearbox options.

On the equipment front, the sporty version of the hatchback packs a Bose premium seven-speaker system, 127 embedded VR commands, OTA updates for maps and infotainment, 52 Hinglish voice commands, and over 60 connected car features. Moreover, it comes equipped with seven ambient sounds of nature, C-type charger, and a multilanguage UI supporting 10 regional and two international languages.

Customers can choose the facelifted i20 N Line from five monotone and two dual-tone colour options. The monotones include Abyss Black, Atlas White, Titan Gray, Thunder Blue, and Starry Night. The dual tones, on the other hand, comprise Atlas White and Thunder Blue - both with the Abyss Black roof.

At the heart of the Hyundai i20 N Line is a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that churns out 118bhp and 172Nm of torque. The transmission duties are handled by a six-speed manual gearbox and a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission unit.

The following are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the 2023 Hyundai i20 N Line: