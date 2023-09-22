Top 3 things to expect in Mahindra Bolero Neo+ civilian version

Currently on sale as an ambulance with prices starting at Rs. 13.99 lakh

Gets diesel engine with six-speed manual

The Mahindra Bolero Neo+ is finally here, sort of. It has been launched in the ambulance guise with prices starting at Rs. 13.99 lakh. As per the official release, it has been built to fully comply with AIS:125 (Part 1) norms that govern the Type B ambulance segment. Mahindra has equipped it with a single-person operable stretcher mechanism, provision for oxygen cylinder, washbasin assembly for hygiene, and a public address system to ensure clear communication during emergencies.

While this vehicle will carry, for obvious reasons, the yellow number plate, its launch gives us an idea of what to expect in the civilian version (white number plate) that’s mostly expected to arrive in 2024. Here is what you can expect.

A 2.2-litre diesel with six-speed MT

The civilian Bolero Neo+ will continue with the 2.2-litre engine that’s powering this ambulance. This engine produces 118bhp/280Nm and will only be offered with a six-speed manual. In a higher state of tune, this engine sits in both the Scorpio-N and Scorpio Classic where the former also gets the option of a six-speed automatic.

Bolero Neo+ feature list

The Bolero Neo+ is expected to pick up its feature list from the Bolero Neo verbatim. This means it gets features like a 6.7-inch display for the infotainment system, 12V charging socket, semi-digital instrument cluster, rear parking sensors, power windows, power mirrors, and day-night adjustable function for the IRVM. All versions of the car will have dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, and ISOFIX child seating mounting points. The list may seem bare but with a lower entry price as compared to its rivals, it will be a large car at a smaller car cost.

Bolero Neo+ variants, dimensions, and rivals

Earlier this year, we brought exclusive information on the Bolero Neo+ variant. It will be retailed in the P4, P10, P10 (R), P10 seven-seat, and P10 (R) seven-seat. It measures 4.4 metres with a wheelbase of 2.6 metres. In the civilian guise, this Mahindra’s main rivals will be entry-level versions of the Maruti XL6 and the Kia Carens (which incidentally has an ambulance variant).

(Image used is of the ambulance for reference)