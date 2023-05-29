Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus variant details leaked

- To be offered in five variants

- Gets a 1.5-litre diesel engine

One of India’s leading SUV manufacturers, Mahindra, is preparing to launch the new Bolero Neo Plus in the country shortly. The SUV was also spied testing a couple of times across the country. Ahead of its official launch, the variant details have surfaced on the web revealing five variants of the SUV.

Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus variants:

According to the leaked document, the Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus will be offered in five variants, namely, P4 seven-seater, P10, P10 (R), P10 seven-seater, and P10 (R) seven-seater. Apart from this, the manufacturer will also be introducing an ambulance with a stretcher which will be based on the P4 variant.

Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus dimensions:

In terms of dimensions, the SUV will measure 1,795mm in width, 4,400mm in length, and 1,812mm in height. The wheelbase stands at 2,680mm with no significant change when compared to the Bolero Neo.

Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus engine and specification:

Under the hood, the Bolero Neo Plus will get a 1.5-litre BS6 Phase-2 compliant diesel engine producing 100bhp and 260Nm of torque. This mill will solely come mated to a five-speed manual gearbox.

Image 2 Source