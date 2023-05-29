Mercedes-Benz A 200d to be launched in Q4 of 2023

- Expected to launch in December 2023

- Will get a 2.0-litre diesel engine

Last week, Mercedes-Benz India launched the A-Class facelift in India with prices starting from Rs. 45.80 lakh (ex-showroom). As mentioned, the sedan is currently only available in the petrol guise. The car marque, in a press release, said the diesel variant of the A-Class Limousine will be launched in Q4 of 2023.

Mercedes-Benz A 200d engine and specifications:

Powering the Mercedes A 200d will be the same 2.0-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine belting out 148bhp and 320Nm of torque. This mill could come mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

Mercedes-Benz A 200d interior and features:

The diesel variant of the A-Class Limousine will have the same features as that of the petrol guise. It will come equipped with two 10.25-inch screens each for a digital instrument cluster and the other for an infotainment system. The sedan will also get a new steering wheel with touch-capacitive controls, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control, seven airbags, and a digital key feature.

Mercedes-Benz A 200d rivals:

The luxury sedan will lock horns with the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe.