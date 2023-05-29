Honda Elevate (Creta rival) continues testing; new features leaked

- The Elevate will make its world premiere in India on 6 June

- To rival the Creta, Seltos, Grand Vitara, and others

Honda continues testing the Elevate mid-size SUV in India and abroad, ahead of its world debut that is scheduled to take place on 6 June in India. New spy shots of the model taken in Japan reveal another, light-camouflaged test mule of the model.

As seen in the spy images here, the new Honda Elevate will get a rear wiper and washer, an integrated spoiler, rear bumper-mounted reflectors, a tailgate-mounted number plate holder, a 360-degree camera (evident from the bulge on the ORVMs), new multi-spoke alloy wheels in a blacked-out finish, and front door-mounted ORVMs. Also visible are the two-piece LED tail lights, which are reminiscent of the now-discontinued WR-V.

Elsewhere, the 2023 Honda Elevate will get an electric sunroof, roof rails, LED light bars at the front and rear, a shark-fin antenna, and a large touchscreen infotainment system. We also expect features like ADAS, cruise control, automatic climate control, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, LED DRLs, and fog lights to be offered with the model at launch.

Details regarding the powertrain options of the upcoming Honda Elevate remain unknown at the moment. The mid-size SUV could borrow its engines from the updated City range, which include a 1.5-litre petrol engine and a 1.5-litre petrol mill paired with an electric motor. Upon arrival, the Elevate will rival the Maruti Grand Vitara, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Astor, Skoda Kushaq, and Volkswagen Taigun.

