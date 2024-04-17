CarWale
    Mahindra Bolero Neo+ launched in India: What else can you buy?

    Desirazu Venkat

    Mahindra Bolero Neo+ launched in India: What else can you buy?

    Mahindra has finally launched the Bolero Neo+ in India at a starting price of Rs. 11.39 lakh. It’s available in two variants and with one diesel engine powering the rear wheels. The Plus in the name comes from the added length (over the Bolero Neo), the bigger engine to account for the added size, and also for its use in the commercial market. The Bolero Neo is 3.99 meters while the Neo Plus is 4.4 meters. In terms of engine, the Neo gets a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol while the Neo Plus is powered by a 2.2-litre diesel. We’ve looked at the variants in detail and here is what you can buy for the price of each of the two trims.

    Mahindra Bolero Neo+ P4 (Rs. 11.39 lakh)

    Among its equivalent rivals in terms of carrying capacity, you can have the Maruti Ertiga VXi AT. In terms of sub-four SUVs, you get the Maruti Brezza ZXi DT MT, Maruti Fronx Alpha MT 1.0, Toyota Taisor V MT, Mahindra Thar AX (O) D MT, and the Tata Nexon 1.2 petrol Creative MT. Finally, when looking at its smaller sibling the Bolero Neo, you can have the N10 variant.

    Mahindra Bolero Neo+ P10 (Rs. 12.49 lakh)

    In terms of people carriers, the rivals to the Bolero Neo+ include the Kia Carens Premium (O) diesel MT, Maruti Ertiga ZXi AT, and the Maruti XL6 as either the Zeta CNG or the Alpha MT. Moving on, you can also have the Maruti Brezza ZXi AT/ZXi+ MT, Hyundai Creta E diesel MT, Kia Seltos HTE diesel MT, and the Tata Nexon Creative+ S petrol. Finally, you can also consider the fully loaded Bolero Neo N10 (O).

    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Dashboard

    Here’s a quick summary of the alternatives to the Bolero Neo+:

    Mahindra Bolero Neo+ P4Maruti Ertiga VXi AT
    Maruti Brezza ZXi DT MT
    Maruti Fronx Alpha MT 1.0
    Toyota Taisor V MT
    Mahindra Thar AX (O) D MT
    Tata Nexon 1.2 petrol Creative MT
    Bolero Neo N10
    Mahindra Bolero Neo+ P10Kia Carens Premium (O) diesel MT
    Maruti Ertiga ZXi AT
    Maruti XL6 Zeta CNG/Alpha MT
    Maruti Brezza ZXi AT/ZXi+ MT
    Hyundai Creta E diesel MT
    Kia Seltos HTE diesel MT
    Tata Nexon Creative+ S petrol
    Bolero Neo N10 (O)
    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus
    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus
    Rs. 11.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
     Previous 
    Mahindra XUV 3XO to get remote climate control feature
     Next 
    Citroen C3 and eC3 Blu Edition on sale now

