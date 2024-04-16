Mahindra Bolero Neo+ launched in India at Rs. 11.39 lakh

Available in two variants

Gets nine-seater layout

Mahindra India has launched the much-awaited Bolero Neo+ in the country. The three-row SUV is available in two variants at a starting price of Rs. 11.39 lakh (ex-showroom). It is offered in a nine-seater version with a 2-3-4 layout.

The new Bolero Neo+ can be had in two trim levels, namely, P4 and P10 priced at Rs. 11.39 lakh and Rs. 12.49 lakh, respectively, (all prices, ex-showroom). Compared to the seven-seater version, the Neo+ is expensive by Rs. 1.49 lakh and Rs. 1 lakh for the equivalent variant.

As for the colour options, the SUV is available with three exterior paint schemes, including Napoli Black, Majestic Silver, and Diamond White. Coming to the cabin, the Bolero Neo+ gets premium Italian interiors, nine-inch infotainment system, and Bluetooth and USB connectivity.

Mechanically, the Mahindra Bolero Neo+ is powered by a new 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. This diesel mill sends power to the rear wheels and is capable of producing 118bhp and 280Nm of peak torque. Meanwhile, the standard Bolero Neo is equipped with a 1.5-litre diesel mill which produces 100bhp and 260Nm of torque.

Commenting on the launch, Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO, Automotive Sector, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd, said, “The Bolero brand has become a hallmark of robustness and trustworthiness for our customers over the years, consistently delivering performance that exceeds expectations. With the launch of the Bolero Neo+, we are offering a promise of durability, advanced features, and superior comfort that enriches the driving experience for every family and fleet owner alike.”