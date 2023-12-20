CarWale
    Upcoming Mahindra cars in 2024: Top 5 SUVs for India

    Jay Shah

    Upcoming Mahindra cars in 2024: Top 5 SUVs for India

    - Two new Mahindra EVs for 2024

    - Five-door Thar expected to be launched in August 2024

    Mahindra and their SUVs have always been in the limelight, and 2024 will be no different as the Indian carmaker plans to introduce five new SUVs in the coming year. So, here we list down the upcoming Mahindra cars in India in 2024.

    5-door Thar

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The most anticipated Mahindra SUV for 2024 is the Thar five-door. Spotted on numerous occasions, it will be longer than the outgoing version and will be equipped with a sunroof and a bigger infotainment system. Furthermore, it will get a revised front grille with prominent vertical struts and a new design for the alloy wheels. We expect the elongated Thar to be introduced in August 2024.

    XUV300 facelift

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Mahindra is most likely to kickstart the new year with the XUV300 facelift. The mid-size SUV is currently in the testing phase and will sport new and bigger headlamps and most likely connected LED taillamps. The XUV300 will also get a revised 10.25-inch infotainment system and new features. This Mahindra car has already scored a five-star safety rating in the Global NCAP crash test.

    XUV400 facelift

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The XUV300 facelift will be followed by the updated iteration of its EV version, the XUV400. The upcoming electric SUV will get similar styling tweaks, new wheels, and a revised infotainment system. However, we do not expect any changes to the SUV’s electric powertrain, and it will continue to be powered by 34.5kW and 39.4kW battery packs with a claimed driving range of 375km and 476km, respectively.

    XUV700 EV and captain seat version

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The end of 2024 will most likely witness the debut of Mahindra’s second EV, the XUV.e8. To be based on the ICE XUV700, the spy pictures reveal details such as connected LED DRLs and taillamps, a new drive selector, two-spoke steering wheel, and an improved interface for the digital instrument cluster.

    Neo Plus

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    While the Bolero Neo has been around for quite some time now, the automaker has also been developing an elongated version which would most likely be called the Neo Plus. Mahindra has remained tight-lipped about the launch timeline of this SUV, but this is another Mahindra car we expect to be introduced sometime later in 2024.

