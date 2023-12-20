Maruti Invicto pending orders stand at 5,000 units in December 2023

Invicto prices in India start at Rs. 24.82 lakh

Available in two variants and four colours

Maruti Suzuki launched the Invicto in July this year, with prices starting at Rs. 24.79 lakh (ex-showroom). The model, based on the Toyota Innova Hycross, is available in four colours and two variants.

Maruti has revealed that the Invicto currently has 5,000 pending orders as of December 2023. The carmaker further added that it delivers an average of 500-700 units every month. The top-spec Alpha+ continues to be the top seller. For the uninitiated, the MPV is offered in two variants, namely Zeta+ and Alpha+.

The Invicto is powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine paired with an electric motor, sending power to the wheels via an e-CVT unit. The power output is rated at 184bhp and 188Nm for the petrol mill and 11bhp and 206Nm for the electric motor.