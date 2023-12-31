Top non-SUV launches under Rs 25 lakh in 2023

This year we witnessed over 50 new car model launches ranging from Rs. 6 lakh to Rs. 9 crore. Several car brands introduced new vehicles in the market, with most of them being SUVs. However, a few manufacturers also launched other body-style cars, including hatchbacks, sedans, and MPVs. In this article, we have compiled a list of the top non-SUV launches under Rs. 25 lakh that were introduced in 2023.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and Aura facelifts

Hyundai, the Korean automaker launched the updated version of the Grand i10 Nios and Aura earlier this year. Both models received cosmetic upgrades on their exterior and interior.

While the Grand i10 Nios is available at a starting price of Rs. 5.84 lakh, the Aura sedan is listed at an ex-showroom price of Rs. 6.44 lakh. Under the hood, both models come equipped with a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine coupled with a company-fitted CNG-kit option.

Hyundai Verna

One of the most anticipated launches this year was the new-gen Hyundai Verna. The premium sedan made its market debut in March 2023. Currently, it is available at an ex-showroom price of Rs. 10.96 lakh across four variants, namely, EX, S, SX, and SX (O). The Verna can be had with two petrol powertrain options. As for the features, the major highlights include switchable-type HVAC and media controls, all-digital instrument cluster, ventilated and heated front seats, and a Level 2 ADAS suite.

Honda City facelift

The updated fifth-gen Honda City made its debut in the same month as the new-gen Hyundai Verna. The 2023 City received cosmetic overhauls to its exterior and minor feature additions. It can be had in four variants at a starting price of Rs. 11.63 lakh (ex-showroom). Mechanically, it comes soldiering a 1.2-litre NA petrol and a 1.5-litre petrol-hybrid engine. Notably, both engines are BS6 Phase 2 compliant.

Hyundai i20 facelift

Another Hyundai model to receive a mid-life update this year was the i20 facelift. The updated hatchback was launched in September and is currently available at a starting price of Rs. 7 lakh (ex-showroom). It received mild updates on its exterior with redesigned front and rear bumper, new grille, repositioned Hyundai logo on the bonnet, and new 16-inch alloy wheels. Moreover, along with all other Hyundai models, the i20 comes equipped with six airbags as standard across the range.

Maruti Invicto

The Maruti Invicto, a rebranded version of the Toyota Innova Hycross was launched in India in July 2023. Unlike the Hycross, the Invicto can only be had with a petrol-hybrid powertrain option at a starting price of Rs. 24.79 lakh (ex-showroom). The 2.0-litre petrol-hybrid motor is tuned to produce 184bhp while being paired with an e-CVT unit. Meanwhile, Maruti Suzuki has 5,000 pending orders of the Invicto as of December 2023.

Toyota Rumion

After its successful run in South African markets, the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga-based MPV, Toyota Rumion was finally introduced in India this year. The model is identical to the Ertiga in terms of looks, however, it gets a revised front grille. The people mover can be had in three variants at a starting ex-showroom price of Rs. 10.29 lakh. Furthermore, customers get an option of petrol and CNG powertrain with the Rumion.

MG Comet EV

Lastly, one of the quirkiest-looking cars, the MG Comet EV made its India debut in April 2023. The all-electric small EV from the automaker is currently priced at Rs. 7.98 lakh (ex-showroom). The Comet joined the ZS EV in the all-electric portfolio of the carmaker in India. It can be had in three variants, namely, Pace, Play, and Plush. The model can deliver a claimed range of 230km with a 17.3kWh battery pack unit.