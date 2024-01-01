CarWale
    Hyundai Venue Vs Kia Sonet ADAS compared

    Desirazu Venkat

    Hyundai Venue Vs Kia Sonet ADAS compared
    • Hyundai Venue was the first car in the segment to get ADAS
    • Prices for the Kia Sonet will be announced in January

    ADAS finally entered the sub-4 SUV segment when the Venue got a small update in early 2023. Now its sister car, the Kia Sonet will get ADAS when it is officially launched in early January. How do they stack up? Let’s find out.

    Hint: the results won’t come as that much of a surprise.

    Kia SonetHyundai Venue
    Forward collision avoidance carForward collision avoidance car
    Forward collision avoidance pedestrianForward collision avoidance pedestrian
    Forward collision avoidance cyclistForward collision avoidance cyclist
    Lane departure warningLane departure warning
    High beam assistHigh beam assist
    lane keeplane keep
    Lane followLane follow
    Lead departureLead departure
    driver attentiondriver attention

    Observations

    The ADAS packages are the same regarding features and how they operate. However, the major difference is that with the Venue you can have it SX (O) and N-Line N8 trim while in the Sonet it is available only in the fully loaded X-Line trim level. However, if we go by how the Seltos developed, we know there will be at least one lower-spec variant a short while after the launch of the Sonet.

