Hyundai Venue Vs Kia Sonet ADAS compared

Hyundai Venue was the first car in the segment to get ADAS

Prices for the Kia Sonet will be announced in January

ADAS finally entered the sub-4 SUV segment when the Venue got a small update in early 2023. Now its sister car, the Kia Sonet will get ADAS when it is officially launched in early January. How do they stack up? Let’s find out.

Hint: the results won’t come as that much of a surprise.

Kia Sonet Hyundai Venue Forward collision avoidance car Forward collision avoidance car Forward collision avoidance pedestrian Forward collision avoidance pedestrian Forward collision avoidance cyclist Forward collision avoidance cyclist Lane departure warning Lane departure warning High beam assist High beam assist lane keep lane keep Lane follow Lane follow Lead departure Lead departure driver attention driver attention

Observations

The ADAS packages are the same regarding features and how they operate. However, the major difference is that with the Venue you can have it SX (O) and N-Line N8 trim while in the Sonet it is available only in the fully loaded X-Line trim level. However, if we go by how the Seltos developed, we know there will be at least one lower-spec variant a short while after the launch of the Sonet.