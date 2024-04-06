Hyundai Venue witnesses an upward price revision for select variants

Creta prices in India hiked too

i20 variants rejigged

Hyundai India has hiked the prices of select cars in its model range with immediate effect. Thus, the carmaker has now joined the likes of Honda, Kia, Toyota, and MG, who have also increased the prices of their cars this month.

In the Venue, the S(O) 1.0 Turbo MT and the S(O) 1.0 Turbo DCT variants of the Venue have become dearer by Rs. 35,000 each. The prices of all other variants of Hyundai’s sub-four-metre SUV remain unchanged, meaning that the model continues to be priced from Rs. 7.94 lakh to Rs. 10.71 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

In other news, the Hyundai Creta has also witnessed a price hike this month. The popular mid-size SUV, which rivals the Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Kia Seltos, and the Honda Elevate, has received an upward price revision of up to Rs. 10,800. The Korean brand has also rejigged the i20 line-up, details of which are live on our website.