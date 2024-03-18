Hyundai Venue waiting period in March 2024 revealed

Venue prices in India start at Rs. 7.94 lakh

Executive MT variant recently launched

We have got our hands on the waiting period for Hyundai cars in March 2024. In this article, let us take a closer look at the timelines applicable to the Venue sub-four-metre SUV.

For March 2024, the Hyundai Venue commands a waiting period of up to 12 weeks, applicable to the entry-level petrol E MT variant. Customers opting for the diesel variants will have to wait for up to 10 weeks, while the petrol counterparts have a waiting period of up to six weeks. These timelines are applicable across the country.

For the uninitiated, the Hyundai Venue is available with discounts of up to Rs. 30,000 till 31 March. Earlier this month, the automaker introduced a new Executive MT variant in the turbo-petrol range, priced at Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom).