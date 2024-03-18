Hyundai Creta waiting period reduces in March 2024

Diesel variants have the highest waiting period

Prices start at Rs. 11 lakh

Hyundai India recently launched the performance-focused version of the Creta SUV in the country. Post this, the waiting period for the standard version of the popular SUV has reduced significantly in March 2024.

The Hyundai Creta is available in seven variants, E, EX, S, S(O), SX, SX Tech, and SX(O), at a starting ex-showroom price of Rs. 11 lakh. As for the delivery timelines, the petrol variants of the SUV carry a waiting period of 8 to 16 weeks. On the other hand, the diesel variants attract a maximum waiting period ranging from 20 to 26 weeks from the day of booking.

This duration is tentative and varies depending on the variant, powertrain, and colour option one chooses. Also, can come into play are factors such as dealership, region, and stock availability. Hence, we recommend contacting the nearest authorised dealership to get precise information.

Powering the Creta are three engine options – a 1.5-litre NA petrol, 1.5-litre turbo-petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel motor. These engines are paired with a six-speed manual, six-speed iMT, automatic torque converter, CVT, and a seven-speed DCT gearbox. Notably, the Creta shares the turbo-petrol motor mated to a six-speed manual (exclusive to Creta N Line) along with the DCT unit with its recently launched N Line iteration