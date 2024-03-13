CarWale
    Hyundai Creta surpasses 80,000 units booking milestone

    Read inहिंदी|தமிழ்|తెలుగు
    Pawan Mudaliar

    • Prices in India start from Rs. 11 lakh (ex-showroom)
    • Can also be had in ‘N Line’ variants

    The 2024 Hyundai Creta was launched in the country on 16 January. Within three months, this Kia Seltos rival has bagged over 80,000 bookings. Further, the brand recently announced that the Creta SUV has crossed a collective sales milestone of 10 lakh units in India since its launch in 2015.

    Hyundai offers the Creta in seven variants — E, EX, S, S(O), SX, SX Tech, and SX(O). Customers can choose this five-seater SUV from six monotones and one dual-tone exterior shade across petrol and diesel powertrain options. This includes a 1.5-litre NA petrol, 1.5-litre turbo-petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The transmission duties are handled by a six-speed manual, six-speed iVT, six-speed automatic, and a seven-speed DCT unit.

    Recently, the automaker introduced the performance-oriented version of this SUV called the Creta N Line. Available in two variants, namely N8 and N10, the SUV sources its power from a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine that churns out 158bhp and 253Nm of torque. Customers can book the Creta N Line against a token amount of Rs. 25,000, prices of which start from Rs. 16.82 lakh (ex-showroom).

    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 11.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Hyundai Creta Price in India

