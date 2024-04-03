CarWale
    AD

    EXCLUSIVE! Hyundai Creta facelift gets its first price hike

    Read inहिंदी|தமிழ்
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    17,344 Views
    EXCLUSIVE! Hyundai Creta facelift gets its first price hike
    • Creta prices in India start at Rs. 11 lakh
    • Available with petrol and diesel powertrains

    Hyundai India has increased the prices of its popular SUV, the Creta, with immediate effect. Hyundai is one of the multiple car brands in India that have hiked the prices this month, joining the likes of Kia, Toyota, and Honda.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Starting with the petrol range, the prices of the E 1.5 petrol MT, SX(O) 1.5 Turbo DCT, and the SX(O) 1.5 Turbo DCT dual-tone variant remain unchanged. All other variants witness a uniform price hike of Rs. 3,500.

    In the diesel line-up, Hyundai has not revised the prices of select variants, including the SX(O) 1.5 AT and the SX(O) 1.5 AT dual-tone, while all other variants have now become dearer by up to Rs. 10,800.

    Rear View

    The Hyundai Creta is available with three engine and five transmission options. Further, customers can choose from seven variants across seven paints. Rivals to the Creta include the Maruti Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos, Honda Elevate, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq, MG Astor, and the Volkswagen Taigun.

    Hyundai Creta Image
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 11.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor vs Maruti Fronx: What’s different?
     Next 
    Toyota Taisor to be available in 8 colours and 5 variants

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Hyundai Creta Gallery

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Rs. 7.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    3rd APR
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Rs. 13.59 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Maruti Grand Vitara
    Rs. 10.76 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Thar
    Rs. 11.25 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700
    Mahindra XUV700
    Rs. 13.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    MG Hector
    MG Hector
    Rs. 13.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Harrier
    Tata Harrier
    Rs. 15.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Kia Sonet
    Kia Sonet
    Rs. 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    3rd APR
    Skoda Superb
    Skoda Superb
    Rs. 54.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    3rd APR
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Rs. 7.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    3rd APR
    Kia Carens
    Kia Carens
    Rs. 10.52 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    3rd APR
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd APR
    Lexus LM
    Lexus LM
    Rs. 2.00 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta N Line
    Hyundai Creta N Line
    Rs. 16.82 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BYD Seal
    BYD Seal
    Rs. 41.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    MG Gloster facelift
    MG Gloster facelift

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Mahindra XUV 3XO

    Rs. 9.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    29th Apr 2024Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    Rs. 15.50 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    BMW i5
    BMW i5

    Rs. 95.00 Lakh - 1.05 CroreEstimated Price

    May 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Nissan Qashqai
    Nissan Qashqai

    Rs. 25.00 - 30.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift
    Maruti New-gen Swift

    Rs. 6.50 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Volkswagen ID.4
    Volkswagen ID.4

    Rs. 50.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Kia EV9
    Kia EV9

    Rs. 90.00 Lakh - 1.20 CroreEstimated Price

    Jun 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 11.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 6.13 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Venue
    Hyundai Venue
    Rs. 7.94 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Hyundai Creta Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 13.04 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 13.77 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 12.89 Lakh
    PuneRs. 13.17 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 13.62 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 12.46 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 13.76 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 12.91 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 12.18 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • EXCLUSIVE! Hyundai Creta facelift gets its first price hike