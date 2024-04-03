EXCLUSIVE! Hyundai Creta facelift gets its first price hike

Creta prices in India start at Rs. 11 lakh

Available with petrol and diesel powertrains

Hyundai India has increased the prices of its popular SUV, the Creta, with immediate effect. Hyundai is one of the multiple car brands in India that have hiked the prices this month, joining the likes of Kia, Toyota, and Honda.

Starting with the petrol range, the prices of the E 1.5 petrol MT, SX(O) 1.5 Turbo DCT, and the SX(O) 1.5 Turbo DCT dual-tone variant remain unchanged. All other variants witness a uniform price hike of Rs. 3,500.

In the diesel line-up, Hyundai has not revised the prices of select variants, including the SX(O) 1.5 AT and the SX(O) 1.5 AT dual-tone, while all other variants have now become dearer by up to Rs. 10,800.

The Hyundai Creta is available with three engine and five transmission options. Further, customers can choose from seven variants across seven paints. Rivals to the Creta include the Maruti Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos, Honda Elevate, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq, MG Astor, and the Volkswagen Taigun.