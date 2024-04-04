CarWale
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor vs Maruti Fronx: What’s different?

    Authors Image

    Desirazu Venkat

    20,138 Views
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor vs Maruti Fronx: What’s different?

    Introduction

    A long-anticipated model has finally hit the markets but in an out-of-the-blue move from Toyota. The company launched the Maruti Fronx-based Urban Cruiser Taisor rather than just unveiling it; announcing prices, features, and even a delivery timeline.

    Now, if you are looking at the Taisor, the first car that will come up for comparison is the Maruti Fronx, the car from which it has been derived! There is very little to separate the cars but what little is there we have detailed in this story, so do read on to find out!

    Design highlights

    In terms of overall shape, both cars look the same given that this is essentially a rebadged version of the Maruti Fronx, but there are some noticeable differences. On the face of the Taisor, you get the Toyota badge in the middle and stacked LED DRLs in place of the tri-units present on the Fronx. In profile, the wheels have a new design but are of the same size, which means soon you may see many Fronx with the Taisor’s wheels and vice versa if the owners want a different look. The rear is the same for both cars, save for the badging. Where Toyota will stand out from Maruti is the colour palette, with the Taisor getting brighter shades both in single and dual-tone schemes.

    Interior and features

    Not surprisingly, the cabin and feature list is the same across both cars — variant for variant. This means the top models get features like a touchscreen infotainment system with phone mirroring, climate control with rear vents, HUD, 360-degree camera, LED light package, connected car technology with smartwatch connectivity, height adjustment for the driver’s seat, powered mirrors and windows, and sunroof with electric opening. Ultimately, this choice is down to the colour scheme as the variant-for-variant price difference is not particularly large across both engine options.

    Powertrains

    The Toyota Taisor is offered with a 1.2-litre petrol that produces 88bhp/113Nm as well as a 1.0-turbo petrol motor that produces 99bhp/148NM. The 1.2-litre is offered with a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT, while the turbo petrol gets a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic torque converter.

    Fronx Vs Taisor Pricing

    In terms of the 1.2-litre engine offered by both Taisor and Fronx, there is a price difference of up to Rs. 25,000 depending on the variant. Coming to the 1.0-litre turbo model range, there is a very minor difference of Rs. 1000 between the Fronx and the Taisor.

    Competition

    The Urban Cruiser Taisor and the Fronx take on the Maruti Brezza, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite, and the upcoming Mahindra XUV300 in the sub-4 compact SUV segment.

