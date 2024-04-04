Mahindra XUV300 facelift to be called 3XO; world debut on 29 April

Mahindra 3XO teased for the first time

XUV range likely to get new nomenclature too

Mahindra has teased the XUV300 facelift for the first time, ahead of its unveiling that will take place on 29 April. The Indian SUV maker has christened this updated sub-four-metre SUV as the Mahindra XUV 3XO, and we expect this nomenclature to be followed for the entire XUV range that includes the XUV700, which is currently on sale, and the upcoming XUV500.

The teaser images of the new Mahindra XUV 3XO reveal a few key details such as the new fascia with a split headlamp setup, LED projector headlights, circular fog lights, L-shaped LED DRLs, diamond pattern for the new grille, new dual-tone alloy wheels, and a yellow paint scheme. Further, it will get new C-shaped LED taillights, connected LED light bar on the tailgate, rear wiper and washer, and the ‘XUV 3XO’ lettering at the rear.

A peek at the interior of the 2024 XUV300, also known as the XUV 3XO, reveals a new freestanding touchscreen infotainment system, which is likely to be a 10.25-inch unit. Also up for offer could be a fully digital instrument console, fresh upholstery, tweaked centre console, and new AC vents.

We expect the upcoming XUV 3XO to be powered by the same 1.2-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines paired with six-speed manual and AMT units. Once launched, the new XUV 3XO will rival the Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Renault Kiger, and the Nissan Magnite.