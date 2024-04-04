CarWale
    Toyota Taisor deliveries to commence in May 2024

    Haji Chakralwale

    Toyota Taisor deliveries to commence in May 2024
    • Available in five variants
    • Prices start at Rs. 7.73 lakh

    Toyota India launched the Taisor, its derivative of the Maruti Fronx in the country yesterday. The urban crossover is being offered in five variants, namely, E, S, S+, G, and V at a starting ex-showroom price of Rs. 7.73 lakh. While the bookings are currently open for a token amount of Rs. 11,000, the deliveries are slated to commence in May 2024.

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Right Side View

    Customers planning to book the Toyota Taisor over the Maruti Fronx will have to pay a premium of up to Rs. 25,000 depending on the variant. Further, buyers will get to choose from eight exterior colour options including Lucent Orange, Sportin Red, Cafe White, Enticing Silver, Gaming Grey, Sportin Red with Midnight Black roof, Enticing Silver with Midnight Black roof, and Cafe White with Midnight Black roof.

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Dashboard

    Features front, the Toyota Taisor is loaded to the brim with equipment such as a large nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless smartphone connectivity, wireless charger, 360-degree surround camera, head-up display, auto-dimming IRVM, automatic climate control, push start/stop button, and steering-mounted controls. In terms of safety, the Taisor bolsters strongly with six airbags, hill hold assist, ABS with EBD, rear defogger, ISOFIX mounts, vehicle stability control, and parking camera with sensors.

    As for the powertrain and specifications, the Toyota Taisor is equipped with a 1.2-litre NA petrol and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol motor. The former can also be configured with a company-fitted CNG kit in the base-spec E variant. The transmission options include a five-speed manual, five-speed AMT, and a six-speed torque converter unit.

    Top questions answered:

    1. Does the Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor offer a sunroof?

    Answer: The Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor misses out on the sunroof feature just like its Maruti counterpart.

    1. What are the dimensions of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor?

    Answer: The Urban Cruiser Taisor measures 3,995mm in length, 1,765mm in width, and 1,550mm in height. Moreover, the crossover offers a wheelbase of 2,520mm along with a minimum turning radius of 4.9 metres.

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 9.10 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 9.32 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 8.81 Lakh
    PuneRs. 9.10 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 9.31 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 8.59 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 9.25 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 9.00 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 8.58 Lakh

