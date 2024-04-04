MG Comet EV dearer by Rs. 10,000 in April

Price of the Executive variant remains unchanged

Available in three variants

MG India has revised the prices of its entire range at the beginning of the new financial year. Among the list, the Comet EV, which is the most affordable model by the automaker has received a uniform price increment across the range.

The MG Comet EV is available in three variants, namely, Executive, Excite, and Exclusive, with the latter two also being offered with fast charging options. As for the price revision, apart from the Executive variant, all other variants have received a standard price hike of Rs. 10,000. With this, the Comet EV is now available at a starting price of Rs. 6.99 lakh and tops out at Rs. 9.24 lakh for the top-spec Exclusive FC variant. (all prices, ex-showroom). Notably, the carmaker has reverted to January 2024 pricing.

Listed below are the new variant-wise prices of the MG Comet EV:

Variants New Ex-showroom Prices Executive Rs. 6,98,800 Excite Rs. 7,98,000 Excite FC Rs. 8,33,800 Exclusive Rs. 8,88,000 Exclusive FC Rs. 9,23,800

Powering the MG Comet EV is a rear axle mounted single motor setup which sources power from a 17.3kWh battery pack. In this state of tune, the small EV can generate 41bhp and 110Nm of peak torque. As for the charging solutions, the Comet now gets two charging methods via a 7.4kW AC fast charger and a 3.3kW AC charger. The former can juice up the EV from 10 to 80 per cent in just 2.5 hours.

Top questions answered:

What is the claimed range of the MG Comet EV?

Answer: The MG Comet EV is rated to deliver a claimed range of 230km on a full charge. However, in our real-world range test, the model managed to cover a distance of 191km in a single charging cycle.

What is the Comet EV on-road price in Mumbai and Bangalore?

Answer: The on-road price range of the MG Comet EV in Mumbai and Bangalore is 7.38 lakh to Rs. 9.74 lakh and Rs. 7.52 lakh to Rs. 9.75 lakh, respectively. (As of 4 April, 2024)