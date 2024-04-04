CarWale
    AD

    MG Comet EV dearer by Rs. 10,000 in April

    Read inहिंदी|తెలుగు|தமிழ்
    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    1,523 Views
    MG Comet EV dearer by Rs. 10,000 in April
    • Price of the Executive variant remains unchanged
    • Available in three variants

    MG India has revised the prices of its entire range at the beginning of the new financial year. Among the list, the Comet EV, which is the most affordable model by the automaker has received a uniform price increment across the range.

    MG Comet EV Left Front Three Quarter

    The MG Comet EV is available in three variants, namely, Executive, Excite, and Exclusive, with the latter two also being offered with fast charging options. As for the price revision, apart from the Executive variant, all other variants have received a standard price hike of Rs. 10,000. With this, the Comet EV is now available at a starting price of Rs. 6.99 lakh and tops out at Rs. 9.24 lakh for the top-spec Exclusive FC variant. (all prices, ex-showroom). Notably, the carmaker has reverted to January 2024 pricing.

    Listed below are the new variant-wise prices of the MG Comet EV:

    VariantsNew Ex-showroom Prices
    ExecutiveRs. 6,98,800
    ExciteRs. 7,98,000
    Excite FCRs. 8,33,800
    ExclusiveRs. 8,88,000
    Exclusive FCRs. 9,23,800
    MG Comet EV Left Rear Three Quarter

    Powering the MG Comet EV is a rear axle mounted single motor setup which sources power from a 17.3kWh battery pack. In this state of tune, the small EV can generate 41bhp and 110Nm of peak torque. As for the charging solutions, the Comet now gets two charging methods via a 7.4kW AC fast charger and a 3.3kW AC charger. The former can juice up the EV from 10 to 80 per cent in just 2.5 hours.

    Top questions answered:

    1. What is the claimed range of the MG Comet EV?

    Answer: The MG Comet EV is rated to deliver a claimed range of 230km on a full charge. However, in our real-world range test, the model managed to cover a distance of 191km in a single charging cycle.

    1. What is the Comet EV on-road price in Mumbai and Bangalore?

    Answer: The on-road price range of the MG Comet EV in Mumbai and Bangalore is 7.38 lakh to Rs. 9.74 lakh and Rs. 7.52 lakh to Rs. 9.75 lakh, respectively. (As of 4 April, 2024)

    MG Comet EV Image
    MG Comet EV
    Rs. 6.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    BMW i5 M60 xDrive bookings open in India
     Next 
    Toyota Taisor deliveries to commence in May 2024

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    MG Comet EV Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    All You Need To Know | Day 2 | Auto Expo 2020
    youtube-icon
    All You Need To Know | Day 2 | Auto Expo 2020
    By CarWale Team10 Feb 2020
    15532 Views
    28 Likes
    All You Need To Know | Day 2 | Auto Expo 2020
    youtube-icon
    All You Need To Know | Day 2 | Auto Expo 2020
    By CarWale Team10 Feb 2020
    15532 Views
    28 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • HATCHBACKS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno
    Maruti Baleno
    Rs. 6.66 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    Maruti Swift
    Rs. 5.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai i20
    Hyundai i20
    Rs. 7.04 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Altroz
    Tata Altroz
    Rs. 6.65 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
    Maruti Wagon R
    Rs. 5.54 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
    Maruti Alto K10
    Rs. 3.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Renault Kwid
    Renault Kwid
    Rs. 4.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
    Rs. 5.92 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Hatchback Cars
    Kia Sonet
    Kia Sonet
    Rs. 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    3rd APR
    Skoda Superb
    Skoda Superb
    Rs. 54.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    3rd APR
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Rs. 7.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    3rd APR
    Kia Carens
    Kia Carens
    Rs. 10.52 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    3rd APR
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd APR
    Lexus LM
    Lexus LM
    Rs. 2.00 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta N Line
    Hyundai Creta N Line
    Rs. 16.82 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BYD Seal
    BYD Seal
    Rs. 41.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    MG Gloster facelift
    MG Gloster facelift

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Mahindra XUV 3XO

    Rs. 9.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    29th Apr 2024Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    Rs. 15.50 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    BMW i5
    BMW i5

    Rs. 95.00 Lakh - 1.05 CroreEstimated Price

    May 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Nissan Qashqai
    Nissan Qashqai

    Rs. 25.00 - 30.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift
    Maruti New-gen Swift

    Rs. 6.50 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Volkswagen ID.4
    Volkswagen ID.4

    Rs. 50.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Kia EV9
    Kia EV9

    Rs. 90.00 Lakh - 1.20 CroreEstimated Price

    Jun 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • mg-cars
    • other brands
    MG Hector
    MG Hector
    Rs. 13.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    MG Astor
    MG Astor
    Rs. 9.98 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    MG Hector Plus
    MG Hector Plus
    Rs. 17.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All MG-Cars

    MG Comet EV Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 7.38 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 7.52 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 7.42 Lakh
    PuneRs. 7.38 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 8.36 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 7.38 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 7.59 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 7.38 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 7.38 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    All You Need To Know | Day 2 | Auto Expo 2020
    youtube-icon
    All You Need To Know | Day 2 | Auto Expo 2020
    By CarWale Team10 Feb 2020
    15532 Views
    28 Likes
    All You Need To Know | Day 2 | Auto Expo 2020
    youtube-icon
    All You Need To Know | Day 2 | Auto Expo 2020
    By CarWale Team10 Feb 2020
    15532 Views
    28 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • MG Comet EV dearer by Rs. 10,000 in April