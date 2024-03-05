MG Comet EV gets two new fast charging enabled variants

Two new variants

New variant nomenclature

MG has given the Comet a much-needed upgrade in the form of fast charging options. These are spread across the variant range and have been dubbed Excite FC and Exclusive FC. In fact, MG has dropped the previous nomenclature of Push, Play, and Pace in favour of Executive, Excite, and Exclusive.

The fast charging option is now expected to bring down the Comet’s charging time of 7 hours and 5 hours to under 2 hours. At the time of writing this story MG had not revealed full details of the fast charging options.

In terms of the MG Comet, its top-spec version gets features like an electronic parking brake, ESP, rear disc brakes, power foldable ORVM, turn indicator integrated DRL, creep mode, and body-coloured ORVM along with AC Fast Charging options.

“MG is committed to continuously innovating and offering exciting products to customers at attractive value propositions. After taking customer feedback, using market insights and industry analysis, we have introduced the new variants of our EVs- MG ZS and Comet. Along with our products, we significantly emphasize on building EV awareness and establishing a robust EV ecosystem to make EV usage more convenient and accessible', said Gaurav Gupta, Deputy Managing Director, MG Motor India.