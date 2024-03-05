Hyundai Venue turbo Executive MT launched in India at Rs 10.00 lakh

New base MT turbo variant

Feature enhancements for mid-spec S(O) variant

New variant

Hyundai has introduced a new base-spec Turbo MT variant called the Venue Executive. This is now the base Turbo trim fitting in below the S (O) Turbo MT that is priced Rs 40,000 more.

This new variant as a part of its feature list gets six airbags, TPMS, a touchscreen infotainment system with an 8.0-inch display, 2-step reclining rear seat, driver’s armrest with storage, rear AC vents, cruise control, ESP and automatic headlamps. In terms of visual changes, the only major update is an Executive logo at the rear. The engine in question is of course Hyundai’s 1.0-litre three-pot GDi turbo that produces 118bhp/172Nm. This engine as standard gets idle stop and go.

Updates for S(O) trim

Hyundai has now updated the Venue S (O) Turbo trim, with the addition of an electric sunroof, and map lamps for drivers and passengers. The updated Hyundai Venue S (O) Turbo trim is now available at an ex-showroom price of Rs. 10.75 lakh for the 6MT version and Rs. 11.85 lakh for the Seven-speed DCT version.

Official statement

Commenting on the announcement, Tarun Garg, COO, of Hyundai Motor India Ltd said, “Hyundai has always made India ‘Live the SUV Life’. As we move forward on a path towards democratizing SUVs, we are excited to announce the Executive Turbo variant of the Hyundai Venue. This variant is poised to offer an optimum combination of thrilling performance and enhanced convenience features for the value-conscious new-age buyer. We are confident that the addition of the Executive variant of Hyundai Venue will further fuel India’s love for SUVs.”