BYD Seal variant-wise features revealed

Available in three variants

Gets maximum driving range of up to 650km

BYD India has finally revealed the prices of its all-new sedan, the Seal in the country. The luxury EV from the Chinese automaker is available at a starting price of Rs. 41 lakh (ex-showroom), across three variants, namely, Dynamic, Premium, and Performance. In this article, we have listed the variant-wise features of the new BYD Seal.

Dynamic variant – Rs. 41 lakh (ex-showroom) 18-inch alloy wheels VTOL function Regenerative braking 360-degree surround camera Front and rear parking sensors ISOFIX mounts Intelligent power brake system Electric power steering TCS, EBD, HHC, and auto hold ADAS Level 2 Panoramic glass roof Flush door handles Electric tailgate Electrically adjustable and heated ORVMs Auto windows up/down Rear defogger Steering mounted controls 10.25-inch digital driver’s display Eight-way powered driver seat Six-way powered co-driver seat Ventilated and heated front seats Automatic IRVM Rain sensing wipers 15.6-inch rotatable touchscreen infotainment system 12 speakers Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay LED headlamps with follow-me-home home function LED DRLs LED taillights Rear fog lights Sequential rear indicators Multicolour ambient lighting Keyless entry and start NFC card key Twin wireless phone chargers Air purifier Dual-zone climate control Rear AC vents Puncture repair kit

Premium variant – Rs. 45.55 lakh (ex-showroom) (features over Dynamic variant) 19-inch alloy wheels Head-up display Auto tilt ORVMs Memory function for ORVMs Leather-wrapped steering wheel Leatherette seat upholstery Four-way lumbar adjustment for driver seat Memory function for driver seat Courtesy seating

Performance variant – Rs. 53 lakh (ex-showroom) (features over Premium variant) Front and rear frequency selective damping shock absorbers Electronic child lock Intelligence Torque Adaption Control (ITAC)

Powertrain, battery pack, and specifications

The BYD Seal can be had in two battery pack options – a 61.44kWh and an 82.56kWh unit. As for the driving range, the Dynamic variant (RWD) uses the former battery pack and can deliver a claimed range of 510km. Meanwhile, the 82.56kWh battery pack is shared between the Premium and the Performance variant. However, while the driving range of the former is rated at 650km, the latter is an AWD version and can return a certified driving range of 580km on a single charge.