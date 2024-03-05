CarWale
    BYD Seal variant-wise features revealed

    BYD Seal variant-wise features revealed
    • Available in three variants
    • Gets maximum driving range of up to 650km

    BYD India has finally revealed the prices of its all-new sedan, the Seal in the country. The luxury EV from the Chinese automaker is available at a starting price of Rs. 41 lakh (ex-showroom), across three variants, namely, Dynamic, Premium, and Performance. In this article, we have listed the variant-wise features of the new BYD Seal.

    Dynamic variant – Rs. 41 lakh (ex-showroom)
    18-inch alloy wheels
    VTOL function
    Regenerative braking
    360-degree surround camera
    Front and rear parking sensors
    ISOFIX mounts
    Intelligent power brake system
    Electric power steering
    TCS, EBD, HHC, and auto hold
    ADAS Level 2
    Panoramic glass roof
    Flush door handles
    Electric tailgate
    Electrically adjustable and heated ORVMs
    Auto windows up/down
    Rear defogger
    Steering mounted controls
    10.25-inch digital driver’s display
    Eight-way powered driver seat
    Six-way powered co-driver seat
    Ventilated and heated front seats
    Automatic IRVM
    Rain sensing wipers
    15.6-inch rotatable touchscreen infotainment system
    12 speakers
    Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
    LED headlamps with follow-me-home home function
    LED DRLs
    LED taillights
    Rear fog lights
    Sequential rear indicators
    Multicolour ambient lighting
    Keyless entry and start
    NFC card key
    Twin wireless phone chargers
    Air purifier
    Dual-zone climate control
    Rear AC vents
    Puncture repair kit

    Premium variant – Rs. 45.55 lakh (ex-showroom) (features over Dynamic variant)
    19-inch alloy wheels
    Head-up display
    Auto tilt ORVMs
    Memory function for ORVMs
    Leather-wrapped steering wheel
    Leatherette seat upholstery
    Four-way lumbar adjustment for driver seat
    Memory function for driver seat
    Courtesy seating

    Performance variant – Rs. 53 lakh (ex-showroom) (features over Premium variant)
    Front and rear frequency selective damping shock absorbers
    Electronic child lock
    Intelligence Torque Adaption Control (ITAC)

    Powertrain, battery pack, and specifications

    BYD Seal Right Front Three Quarter

    The BYD Seal can be had in two battery pack options – a 61.44kWh and an 82.56kWh unit. As for the driving range, the Dynamic variant (RWD) uses the former battery pack and can deliver a claimed range of 510km. Meanwhile, the 82.56kWh battery pack is shared between the Premium and the Performance variant. However, while the driving range of the former is rated at 650km, the latter is an AWD version and can return a certified driving range of 580km on a single charge.

    VersionBattery packConfigurationRangeAcceleration time (0-100kmph)
    Dynamic61.44kWhRWD510km7.5 seconds
    Premium82.56kWhRWD650km5.9 seconds
    Performance82.56kWhAWD580km3.8 seconds
    BYD Seal Image
    BYD Seal
    Rs. 41.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
