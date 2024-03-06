Hyundai Creta N Line, Mahindra Thar Earth Edition, BYD Seal launched: Weekly news update

February month has come to an end and a few manufacturers made this month-end special with exciting news and updates. From a new special edition of Mahindra Thar to a performance-oriented N-Line version of the Creta. In this article, we have listed all the important updates that happened in the Indian automotive industry in the past week.

Last week, we learned the launch date of the Creta N Line which is 11 March, 2024. Now, the bookings of the same have commenced across the country for a token amount of Rs. 25,000. The Creta N Line receives performance updates both technically and aesthetically to the recently launched Creta facelift. It will be offered in two variants – N8 and N10.

The biggest highlight here of the Creta N Line is the new Thunder Blue exterior paint with red accents making it look sportier and track-ready. There are four more colour options including Atlas White, Titan Grey Matte, Abyss Black, and Shadow Grey. Also on offer will be dual-tone paint schemes.

Coming to the changes, the N Line will get bigger 18-inch alloy wheels, a more aggressive look with new bumpers, and dual exhaust tips. Hyundai has not revealed any images of the interior. Still, we expect an all-black interior theme with red accents, N line-specific badges and details on seats and steering wheel, and sporty metal pedals. It will be powered by a sole 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine with manual and DCT gearbox options.

Mahindra Thar Earth Edition.

Mahindra has launched a special edition of the Thar called ‘Earth Edition’ for a starting price of Rs. 15.40 lakh (ex-showroom). This dessert-inspired iteration of the Thar brings cosmetic updates inside out. A new matte finish Dessert Fury colour with dune-inspired decals on the doors, Earth Edition badges, a beige-themed interior with graphics on headrests, and a unique VIN plate starting with series 1 are part of the package. The Thar Earth Edition can be had in both petrol and diesel engines however only with the 4WD version.

The Chinese automaker BYD has launched its third all-electric product, the Seal sedan in India at a starting price of Rs. 41 lakh (ex-showroom). It can be had in three variants, namely, Dynamic, Premium, and Performance, across four colour options – Cosmos Black, Aurora White, Atlantis Grey, and Artic Blue.

The BYD Seal can be had in two battery pack options – a 61.44kWh and an 82.56kWh unit. As for the driving range, the Dynamic variant (RWD) uses the former battery pack and can deliver a claimed range of 510km. Meanwhile, the 82.56kWh battery pack is shared between the Premium and the Performance variant. However, while the driving range of the former is rated at 650km, the latter is an AWD version and can return a certified driving range of 580km on a single charge. At this price point, it is the first all-electric sedan competing against the sea of electric crossovers and SUVs such as the Hyundai Ioniq 5, Volvo XC40 Recharge, Kia EV6, and also the BMW iX1.

Skoda Kushaq Explorer Edition

Skoda recently showcased a concept of the rugged and off-roader-ready Kushaq at an event called Kushaq Explorer Edition. So what is unique here? Well, it features a new matte green exterior colour with orange accents, off-road tyres, functional roof rails, LED light bar on the roof, and blacked-out alloy wheels. Inside, the Kushaq Explorer has features such as a 360-degree camera, head-up display, and rear sun blinds. It is powered by a 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine and will be based on the top-spec Style variant. However, the automaker has no plans of launching the Kushaq Explorer anytime soon.

Skoda Kushaq Compact SUV

Moving in a different direction, Skoda is prepping to launch a new compact SUV, a Tata Nexon rival in India next year. It will be positioned below the Kushaq and will only be powered by a 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine.

We only have one teaser image of the SUV as of now and it reveals a few details such as split LED headlamps, LED DRLs, raised-up bonnet, and roof rails. The brand says this upcoming SUV will be priced very aggressively to attract a higher volume of sales.