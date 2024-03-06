CarWale
    AD

    Hyundai Creta N Line, Mahindra Thar Earth Edition, BYD Seal launched: Weekly news update

    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    1,396 Views
    Hyundai Creta N Line, Mahindra Thar Earth Edition, BYD Seal launched: Weekly news update

    February month has come to an end and a few manufacturers made this month-end special with exciting news and updates. From a new special edition of Mahindra Thar to a performance-oriented N-Line version of the Creta. In this article, we have listed all the important updates that happened in the Indian automotive industry in the past week.

    Hyundai Creta N Line

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Last week, we learned the launch date of the Creta N Line which is 11 March, 2024. Now, the bookings of the same have commenced across the country for a token amount of Rs. 25,000. The Creta N Line receives performance updates both technically and aesthetically to the recently launched Creta facelift. It will be offered in two variants – N8 and N10.

    The biggest highlight here of the Creta N Line is the new Thunder Blue exterior paint with red accents making it look sportier and track-ready. There are four more colour options including Atlas White, Titan Grey Matte, Abyss Black, and Shadow Grey. Also on offer will be dual-tone paint schemes.

    Coming to the changes, the N Line will get bigger 18-inch alloy wheels, a more aggressive look with new bumpers, and dual exhaust tips. Hyundai has not revealed any images of the interior. Still, we expect an all-black interior theme with red accents, N line-specific badges and details on seats and steering wheel, and sporty metal pedals. It will be powered by a sole 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine with manual and DCT gearbox options.

    Mahindra Thar Earth Edition.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Mahindra has launched a special edition of the Thar called ‘Earth Edition’ for a starting price of Rs. 15.40 lakh (ex-showroom). This dessert-inspired iteration of the Thar brings cosmetic updates inside out. A new matte finish Dessert Fury colour with dune-inspired decals on the doors, Earth Edition badges, a beige-themed interior with graphics on headrests, and a unique VIN plate starting with series 1 are part of the package. The Thar Earth Edition can be had in both petrol and diesel engines however only with the 4WD version.

    BYD Seal.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    The Chinese automaker BYD has launched its third all-electric product, the Seal sedan in India at a starting price of Rs. 41 lakh (ex-showroom). It can be had in three variants, namely, Dynamic, Premium, and Performance, across four colour options – Cosmos Black, Aurora White, Atlantis Grey, and Artic Blue.

    The BYD Seal can be had in two battery pack options – a 61.44kWh and an 82.56kWh unit. As for the driving range, the Dynamic variant (RWD) uses the former battery pack and can deliver a claimed range of 510km. Meanwhile, the 82.56kWh battery pack is shared between the Premium and the Performance variant. However, while the driving range of the former is rated at 650km, the latter is an AWD version and can return a certified driving range of 580km on a single charge. At this price point, it is the first all-electric sedan competing against the sea of electric crossovers and SUVs such as the Hyundai Ioniq 5, Volvo XC40 Recharge, Kia EV6, and also the BMW iX1.

    Skoda Kushaq Explorer Edition

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Skoda recently showcased a concept of the rugged and off-roader-ready Kushaq at an event called Kushaq Explorer Edition. So what is unique here? Well, it features a new matte green exterior colour with orange accents, off-road tyres, functional roof rails, LED light bar on the roof, and blacked-out alloy wheels. Inside, the Kushaq Explorer has features such as a 360-degree camera, head-up display, and rear sun blinds. It is powered by a 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine and will be based on the top-spec Style variant. However, the automaker has no plans of launching the Kushaq Explorer anytime soon.

    Skoda Kushaq Compact SUV

    Headlight

    Moving in a different direction, Skoda is prepping to launch a new compact SUV, a Tata Nexon rival in India next year. It will be positioned below the Kushaq and will only be powered by a 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine.

    We only have one teaser image of the SUV as of now and it reveals a few details such as split LED headlamps, LED DRLs, raised-up bonnet, and roof rails. The brand says this upcoming SUV will be priced very aggressively to attract a higher volume of sales.

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Hyundai Creta N Line interior revealed ahead of launch
     Next 
    Get discounts of up to Rs. 1.50 lakh on Maruti Jimny in March 2024

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Mahindra Thar Gallery

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 11.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Rs. 13.59 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Maruti Grand Vitara
    Rs. 10.76 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700
    Mahindra XUV700
    Rs. 13.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Harrier
    Tata Harrier
    Rs. 15.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    MG Hector
    MG Hector
    Rs. 14.95 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Rs. 11.14 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    BYD Seal
    BYD Seal
    Rs. 41.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    5th MAR
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe
    Rs. 1.85 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz GLA
    Mercedes-Benz GLA
    Rs. 50.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Porsche Macan Turbo EV
    Porsche Macan Turbo EV
    Rs. 1.65 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Rolls-Royce Spectre
    Rolls-Royce Spectre
    Rs. 7.50 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch EV
    Tata Punch EV
    Rs. 10.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 11.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    McLaren 750S
    McLaren 750S
    Rs. 5.91 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai Creta N Line
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Mar 2024
    Hyundai Creta N Line

    Rs. 21.00 - 23.00 LakhEstimated Price

    11th Mar 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra XUV300 facelift
    Mahindra XUV300 facelift

    Rs. 9.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift
    Maruti New-gen Swift

    Rs. 6.50 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Gloster facelift
    MG Gloster facelift

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Nissan Qashqai
    Nissan Qashqai

    Rs. 25.00 - 30.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Volkswagen ID.4
    Volkswagen ID.4

    Rs. 50.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra Five-door Thar
    Mahindra Five-door Thar

    Rs. 15.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Skoda Superb
    Skoda Superb

    Rs. 28.00 - 35.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • mahindra-cars
    • other brands
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Rs. 13.59 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Thar
    Rs. 11.25 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Mahindra-Cars

    Mahindra Thar Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 13.62 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 14.14 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 13.46 Lakh
    PuneRs. 13.62 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 14.19 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 12.87 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 14.29 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 13.24 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 12.52 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    By CarWale Team25 Jun 2019
    6849 Views
    32 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Hyundai Creta N Line, Mahindra Thar Earth Edition, BYD Seal launched: Weekly news update