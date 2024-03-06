Hyundai Creta N Line interior revealed ahead of launch

All-black interior theme with red accents

Bookings currently open for Rs. 25,000

Hyundai India is all set to launch the N Line version of the Creta SUV on 11 March 2024. The bookings of the same have already commenced for a token amount of Rs. 25,000. Now ahead of the launch, the automaker has revealed the interior and features of the upcoming Hyundai Creta N Line.

The performance-oriented Creta will get an all-black interior theme with red inserts on the dashboard, AC vents, and gear lever. Also, complementing the look is the red stitching seen on the steering wheel, gear knob, and leatherette seats. Then there’s ‘N’ badging on the gear knob along with similar mascots on the front seats.

As for the features, the Creta N Line will borrow most of the equipment list from the standard iteration. It will come loaded with twin 10.25-inch displays for the infotainment and instrument cluster, dual-zone climate control, ambient lighting, 360-degree surround camera, Level 2 ADAS, panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, eight-way powered driver seat, and Bose-sourced music system.

The Hyundai Creta N Line will be offered in two variants, namely, N8 and N10. It will come bundled with a sole 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine mated to a six-speed manual and a seven-speed DCT gearbox.