Hyundai Creta N Line on-road prices in top 10 cities of India

Hyundai Motor India launched the sporty iteration of the Creta in the country on 11 March, 2024, with prices starting from Rs. 16.82 lakh (ex-showroom). Dubbed Creta N Line, this SUV can be had in two variants, namely N8 and N10, across manual and automatic gearbox options. In this article, we list the on-road prices of the recently launched Hyundai Creta N Line in the top 10 cities of India.

Cities Base variant Top variant Mumbai Rs. 19.95 lakh Rs. 24.22 lakh Delhi Rs. 19.61 lakh Rs. 23.60 lakh Chennai Rs. 20.93 lakh Rs. 25.60 lakh Kolkata Rs. 19.57 lakh Rs. 23.56 lakh Bengaluru Rs. 20.76 lakh Rs. 24.99 lakh Hyderabad Rs. 20.75 lakh Rs. 25.18 lakh Ahmedabad Rs. 18.56 lakh Rs. 22.34 lakh Pune Rs. 19.95 lakh Rs. 24.22 lakh Chandigarh Rs. 18.55 lakh Rs. 22.59 lakh Kochi Rs. 20.73 lakh Rs. 25.97 lakh

Powering the Creta N Line is a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol mill that can be had either with a six-speed manual gearbox or a seven-speed DCT unit. This motor is tuned to produce 158bhp and 253Nm of torque and returns an ARAI-certified fuel efficiency of 18kmpl and 18.2kmpl for the manual and the automatic variants, respectively.