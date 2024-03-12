CarWale
    Hyundai Creta N Line on-road prices in top 10 cities of India

    Pawan Mudaliar

    • Available in two variants across a single powertrain
    • Prices in India start from Rs. 16.82 lakh (ex-showroom)

    Hyundai Motor India launched the sporty iteration of the Creta in the country on 11 March, 2024, with prices starting from Rs. 16.82 lakh (ex-showroom). Dubbed Creta N Line, this SUV can be had in two variants, namely N8 and N10, across manual and automatic gearbox options. In this article, we list the on-road prices of the recently launched Hyundai Creta N Line in the top 10 cities of India.

    CitiesBase variantTop variant
    MumbaiRs. 19.95 lakhRs. 24.22 lakh
    DelhiRs. 19.61 lakhRs. 23.60 lakh
    ChennaiRs. 20.93 lakhRs. 25.60 lakh
    KolkataRs. 19.57 lakhRs. 23.56 lakh
    BengaluruRs. 20.76 lakhRs. 24.99 lakh
    HyderabadRs. 20.75 lakhRs. 25.18 lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 18.56 lakhRs. 22.34 lakh
    PuneRs. 19.95 lakhRs. 24.22 lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 18.55 lakhRs. 22.59 lakh
    KochiRs. 20.73 lakhRs. 25.97 lakh
    Hyundai Creta N Line Right Front Three Quarter

    Powering the Creta N Line is a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol mill that can be had either with a six-speed manual gearbox or a seven-speed DCT unit. This motor is tuned to produce 158bhp and 253Nm of torque and returns an ARAI-certified fuel efficiency of 18kmpl and 18.2kmpl for the manual and the automatic variants, respectively.

    Hyundai Creta N Line Image
    Hyundai Creta N Line
    Rs. 16.82 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Hyundai Creta N Line Gallery

