Hyundai Creta N Line on-road prices in top 10 cities of India

- Available in two variants across a single powertrain
- Prices in India start from Rs. 16.82 lakh (ex-showroom)
Hyundai Motor India launched the sporty iteration of the Creta in the country on 11 March, 2024, with prices starting from Rs. 16.82 lakh (ex-showroom). Dubbed Creta N Line, this SUV can be had in two variants, namely N8 and N10, across manual and automatic gearbox options. In this article, we list the on-road prices of the recently launched Hyundai Creta N Line in the top 10 cities of India.
|Cities
|Base variant
|Top variant
|Mumbai
|Rs. 19.95 lakh
|Rs. 24.22 lakh
|Delhi
|Rs. 19.61 lakh
|Rs. 23.60 lakh
|Chennai
|Rs. 20.93 lakh
|Rs. 25.60 lakh
|Kolkata
|Rs. 19.57 lakh
|Rs. 23.56 lakh
|Bengaluru
|Rs. 20.76 lakh
|Rs. 24.99 lakh
|Hyderabad
|Rs. 20.75 lakh
|Rs. 25.18 lakh
|Ahmedabad
|Rs. 18.56 lakh
|Rs. 22.34 lakh
|Pune
|Rs. 19.95 lakh
|Rs. 24.22 lakh
|Chandigarh
|Rs. 18.55 lakh
|Rs. 22.59 lakh
|Kochi
|Rs. 20.73 lakh
|Rs. 25.97 lakh
Powering the Creta N Line is a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol mill that can be had either with a six-speed manual gearbox or a seven-speed DCT unit. This motor is tuned to produce 158bhp and 253Nm of torque and returns an ARAI-certified fuel efficiency of 18kmpl and 18.2kmpl for the manual and the automatic variants, respectively.