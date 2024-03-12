CarWale
    Hyundai Creta N Line fuel efficiency figures revealed

    తెలుగు
    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    16,776 Views
    Hyundai Creta N Line fuel efficiency figures revealed
    • Comes equipped with a 1.5-litre turbo petrol motor
    • Prices start at Rs. 16.82 lakh

    Hyundai India launched the much-awaited flagship model of its N Line series, the Creta N Line in the country yesterday. The performance version of the Creta SUV is available at a starting price of Rs. 16.82 lakh (ex-showroom) across two variants, N8 and N10. In this article, we have listed the fuel efficiency figures of the Creta N Line.

    Hyundai Creta N Line Right Front Three Quarter

    Powering the N Line SUV is a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine capable of churning out 158bhp and 253Nm of peak torque. This T-GDi motor comes paired with a six-speed manual and a seven-speed DCT gearbox.

    Now, as per the automaker, the ARAI-certified fuel efficiency figures of the SUV stand at 18kmpl and 18.2kmpl for the manual and the automatic version, respectively. Meanwhile, the standard Creta available with the turbo petrol engine is rated to deliver a claimed mileage of 18.4kmpl in DCT guise.

    The Hyundai Creta N line joins the i20 N Line and the Venue N Line in the performance-oriented line up of the Korean automaker. Recently, even ahead of its launch, both variants in different colour schemes were spied reaching dealerships. Furthermore, it carries a waiting period of six to eight weeks from the day of booking.

    Hyundai Creta N Line Image
    Hyundai Creta N Line
    Rs. 16.82 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
