Hyundai Creta N Line Atlas White reaches local dealerships

Creta N Line prices in India start at Rs. 16.82 lakh

Available in two variants across six trims

Earlier this week, Hyundai announced the prices of the Creta N Line, starting from Rs. 16.82 lakh (ex-showroom). The model recently began arriving at dealerships, and in the latest set of images, we get to see the Atlas White paint.

The new Creta N Line is available in three mono tone colours, namely Abyss Black Pearl, Atlas White, and Titan Grey Matte. Further, it gets three dual-tone colours too - Atlas White, Shadow Grey, and Thunder Blue, all paired with an Abyss Black roof.

The 2024 Hyundai Creta N Line is offered only with a 1.5-litre, turbo-petrol engine that develops 158bhp and 253Nm of torque. Unlike the standard Creta that gets only a seven-speed DCT unit with this engine, the N Line also comes with a six-speed manual unit.

Feature highlights of the Creta N Line include a Level 2 ADAS suite, dual digital screens, panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, electrically adjustable driver seat, BlueLink-connected car technology, and OTA updates.

