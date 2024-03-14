Hyundai Creta N Line arrives at dealerships

Prices in India start from Rs. 16.82 lakh (ex-showroom)

Deliveries to begin soon

Hyundai Motor India recently launched the Hyundai Creta N Line in the country with prices starting from Rs. 16.82 lakh (ex-showroom). This sporty iteration of the SUV is available in two variants across a single powertrain option. Now, this Kia Seltos X-Line rival has started arriving at dealerships across India.

Similar to the other N-Line vehicles, the Creta N Line gets a new front grille, tweaked front and rear bumpers with red inserts, ‘N-Line’ badging all over, red brake callipers, red coloured side skirts, and 18-inch alloy wheels. Inside, the cabin complements the exterior and continues the all-black theme with red accents and red ambient lighting. Moreover, it gets black leatherette seats with ‘N Line’ badging on the headrest and a leather-wrapped gear lever with red stitching.

At the heart of the Creta N Line is a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine that puts out 158bhp and 253Nm of torque. The power produced inside the mill is sent to the front wheels via a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DSG gearbox.