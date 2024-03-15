Tata Motors signs MoU with Government of Tamil Nadu to setup a new plant

Tata to invest Rs. 9,000 crore over five years

To launch Curvv EV and Curvv ICE in the coming months

Tata Motors Group has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Tamil Nadu. This MoU underlines plans to explore setting up a vehicle manufacturing facility in the region.

According to Tata Motors, the MoU foresees an investment of approximately Rs. 9,000 crore over five years. Further, it also has the potential to create up to 5,000 direct and indirect jobs. This news comes shortly after the company celebrated the rollout of its one-millionth vehicle from the Sanand factory in Gujarat.

In terms of upcoming products, Tata plans to launch the Curvv in its EV and ICE forms in the coming months. These will be followed by the Harrier EV and the Safari towards the end of 2024 or the start of 2025, while the Altroz Racer and the Nexon CNG could be introduced around the festive season.