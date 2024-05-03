Mahindra XUV3XO powertrain options compared with its competitors

XUV3XO gets both petrol and diesel engine options

Offers a choice between manual and automatic gearbox

Mahindra & Mahindra has launched the XUV3XO in India at a starting price of Rs. 7.49 lakh (ex-showroom). It competes with the Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, and the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, all being the bigger players in the sub-four metre compact SUV segment. All of them are offered with petrol and diesel engine options except for the petrol-only Brezza. Let's see how the XUV3XO's specifications stack up against its competition.

Mahindra XUV3XO petrol model vs competition

Mahindra is offering the XUV3XO in two turbocharged petrol engine options, making it the only SUV in its segment to provide this. The Brezza is powered by a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated mill only, while the Nexon gets a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol only. On the other hand, the Sonet and the Venue get similar powertrains with a 1.2-litre NA mill and a 1.0-litre turbocharged unit.

The highest power output in this compact SUV segment is of the XUV3XO's 1.2-litre mStallion TGDi turbo-petrol engine that churns out 128bhp and 230Nm (250Nm in AT) of torque. Whereas the lowest output is of the 1.2-litre NA petrol units in the Sonet and the Venue at 82bhp and 114Nm of peak torque.

Specs Mahindra XUV3XO Tata Nexon Kia Sonet Hyundai Venue Maruti Suzuki Brezza Engine 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol TCMPFi/ turbocharged mStallion TGDi 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol 1.2-litre NA/1.0-litre turbocharged petrol 1.2-litre NA/1.0-litre turbocharged petrol 1.5-litre NA petrol Power 109bhp at 5,000rpm/ 128bhp at 5,000rpm 118bhp at 5,500rpm 82bhp at 6,000rpm/ 118bhp at 6,000rpm 82bhp at 6,000rpm/ 118bhp at 6,000rpm 102bhp at 6,000rpm Torque 200Nm at 1,500rpm/ 230Nm at 1,500rpm 170Nm at 1,750-4,000rpm 114Nm at 4,000rpm/ 230Nm at 1,500rpm 115Nm at 4,200rpm/ 230Nm at 1,500rpm 136.8Nm at 4,400rpm Mileage (kmpl) 18.89 (MT 109bhp)/ 20.1 (MT 128bhp)/ 17.96 (AT 109bhp)/ 18.2 (AT 128bhp) 17.44 (MT)/ 17.18 (AMT)/ 17.01 (DCT) 17.52 (NA)/ 18.27 (Turbo MT)/ 18.15 (Turbo DCT) 18.83 (NA MT)/ 18.7 (Turbo iMT)/ 19.2 (Turbo DCT) 17.38 (MT)/ 19.80 (AT) Gearbox Six-speed MT/ Six-speed AT/ Six-speed AMT Five-speed MT/ Six-speed MT/ Six-speed AMT/ Seven-speed DCT Five-speed MT/ Six-speed MT/ Six-speed iMT/ Seven-speed DCT Five-speed AMT/ Six-speed AT Five-speed AMT/ Six-speed AT

Mahindra XUV3XO diesel model vs competition

Now, the Brezza is out of the competition here as it does not get a diesel option anymore. The oil burners in this segment are closely matched in terms of power output. However, the latest launch, the XUV3XO, shines the brightest with its highest torque figures in this segment.