    Mahindra XUV3XO powertrain options compared with its competitors

    Ninad Ambre

    Mahindra XUV3XO powertrain options compared with its competitors
    • XUV3XO gets both petrol and diesel engine options
    • Offers a choice between manual and automatic gearbox

    Mahindra & Mahindra has launched the XUV3XO in India at a starting price of Rs. 7.49 lakh (ex-showroom). It competes with the Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, and the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, all being the bigger players in the sub-four metre compact SUV segment. All of them are offered with petrol and diesel engine options except for the petrol-only Brezza. Let's see how the XUV3XO's specifications stack up against its competition.

    Mahindra XUV3XO petrol model vs competition

    Mahindra is offering the XUV3XO in two turbocharged petrol engine options, making it the only SUV in its segment to provide this. The Brezza is powered by a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated mill only, while the Nexon gets a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol only. On the other hand, the Sonet and the Venue get similar powertrains with a 1.2-litre NA mill and a 1.0-litre turbocharged unit.

    The highest power output in this compact SUV segment is of the XUV3XO's 1.2-litre mStallion TGDi turbo-petrol engine that churns out 128bhp and 230Nm (250Nm in AT) of torque. Whereas the lowest output is of the 1.2-litre NA petrol units in the Sonet and the Venue at 82bhp and 114Nm of peak torque.

    Specs

    Mahindra

    XUV3XO

    Tata

    Nexon

    Kia

    Sonet

    		Hyundai Venue

    Maruti Suzuki

    Brezza

    Engine1.2-litre turbocharged petrol TCMPFi/ turbocharged mStallion TGDi1.2-litre turbocharged petrol1.2-litre NA/1.0-litre turbocharged petrol1.2-litre NA/1.0-litre turbocharged petrol1.5-litre NA petrol
    Power109bhp at 5,000rpm/ 128bhp at 5,000rpm118bhp at 5,500rpm82bhp at 6,000rpm/ 118bhp at 6,000rpm82bhp at 6,000rpm/ 118bhp at 6,000rpm102bhp at 6,000rpm
    Torque200Nm at 1,500rpm/ 230Nm at 1,500rpm170Nm at 1,750-4,000rpm114Nm at 4,000rpm/ 230Nm at 1,500rpm115Nm at 4,200rpm/ 230Nm at 1,500rpm136.8Nm at 4,400rpm
    Mileage (kmpl)18.89 (MT 109bhp)/ 20.1 (MT 128bhp)/ 17.96 (AT 109bhp)/ 18.2 (AT 128bhp)17.44 (MT)/ 17.18 (AMT)/ 17.01 (DCT)17.52 (NA)/ 18.27 (Turbo MT)/ 18.15 (Turbo DCT)18.83 (NA MT)/ 18.7 (Turbo iMT)/ 19.2 (Turbo DCT)17.38 (MT)/ 19.80 (AT)
    Gearbox

    Six-speed MT/

    Six-speed AT/

    Six-speed AMT

    		Five-speed MT/ Six-speed MT/ Six-speed AMT/ Seven-speed DCTFive-speed MT/ Six-speed MT/ Six-speed iMT/ Seven-speed DCTFive-speed AMT/ Six-speed ATFive-speed AMT/ Six-speed AT

    Mahindra XUV3XO diesel model vs competition

    Now, the Brezza is out of the competition here as it does not get a diesel option anymore. The oil burners in this segment are closely matched in terms of power output. However, the latest launch, the XUV3XO, shines the brightest with its highest torque figures in this segment.

    SpecsMahindra XUV3XOTata NexonKia SonetHyundai Venue
    Engine1,497cc, four-cylinder inline, four-valve/cylinder, DOHC1,497cc, four-cylinder inline, four-valve/cylinder, DOHC1,493cc, four-cylinder inline, four-valve/cylinder, DOHC1,493cc, four-cylinder inline, four- valve/cylinder, DOHC
    Power115bhp at 3,750rpm113bhp at 3,750rpm114bhp at 4,000rpm114bhp at 4,000rpm
    Torque300Nm at 1,500rpm260Nm at 1,500-2,750rpm250Nm at 1,500rpm250Nm at 1,500-2,750rpm
    Gearboxsix-speed MT/AMTsix-speed MT/AMTsix-speed MTsix-speed MT/six-speed iMT/six-speed AT
    Mileage (kmpl)20.6 (MT) / 21.2 (AT)23.23 (MT) / 24.08 (AT)23.722.3 (iMT) / 18.6 (AT)
    Mahindra XUV 3XO Image
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Rs. 7.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
