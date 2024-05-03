Mahindra XUV3XO powertrain options compared with its competitors

- XUV3XO gets both petrol and diesel engine options
- Offers a choice between manual and automatic gearbox
Mahindra & Mahindra has launched the XUV3XO in India at a starting price of Rs. 7.49 lakh (ex-showroom). It competes with the Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, and the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, all being the bigger players in the sub-four metre compact SUV segment. All of them are offered with petrol and diesel engine options except for the petrol-only Brezza. Let's see how the XUV3XO's specifications stack up against its competition.
Mahindra XUV3XO petrol model vs competition
Mahindra is offering the XUV3XO in two turbocharged petrol engine options, making it the only SUV in its segment to provide this. The Brezza is powered by a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated mill only, while the Nexon gets a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol only. On the other hand, the Sonet and the Venue get similar powertrains with a 1.2-litre NA mill and a 1.0-litre turbocharged unit.
The highest power output in this compact SUV segment is of the XUV3XO's 1.2-litre mStallion TGDi turbo-petrol engine that churns out 128bhp and 230Nm (250Nm in AT) of torque. Whereas the lowest output is of the 1.2-litre NA petrol units in the Sonet and the Venue at 82bhp and 114Nm of peak torque.
|Specs
Mahindra
XUV3XO
Tata
Nexon
Kia
Sonet
|Hyundai Venue
Maruti Suzuki
Brezza
|Engine
|1.2-litre turbocharged petrol TCMPFi/ turbocharged mStallion TGDi
|1.2-litre turbocharged petrol
|1.2-litre NA/1.0-litre turbocharged petrol
|1.2-litre NA/1.0-litre turbocharged petrol
|1.5-litre NA petrol
|Power
|109bhp at 5,000rpm/ 128bhp at 5,000rpm
|118bhp at 5,500rpm
|82bhp at 6,000rpm/ 118bhp at 6,000rpm
|82bhp at 6,000rpm/ 118bhp at 6,000rpm
|102bhp at 6,000rpm
|Torque
|200Nm at 1,500rpm/ 230Nm at 1,500rpm
|170Nm at 1,750-4,000rpm
|114Nm at 4,000rpm/ 230Nm at 1,500rpm
|115Nm at 4,200rpm/ 230Nm at 1,500rpm
|136.8Nm at 4,400rpm
|Mileage (kmpl)
|18.89 (MT 109bhp)/ 20.1 (MT 128bhp)/ 17.96 (AT 109bhp)/ 18.2 (AT 128bhp)
|17.44 (MT)/ 17.18 (AMT)/ 17.01 (DCT)
|17.52 (NA)/ 18.27 (Turbo MT)/ 18.15 (Turbo DCT)
|18.83 (NA MT)/ 18.7 (Turbo iMT)/ 19.2 (Turbo DCT)
|17.38 (MT)/ 19.80 (AT)
|Gearbox
Six-speed MT/
Six-speed AT/
Six-speed AMT
|Five-speed MT/ Six-speed MT/ Six-speed AMT/ Seven-speed DCT
|Five-speed MT/ Six-speed MT/ Six-speed iMT/ Seven-speed DCT
|Five-speed AMT/ Six-speed AT
|Five-speed AMT/ Six-speed AT
Mahindra XUV3XO diesel model vs competition
Now, the Brezza is out of the competition here as it does not get a diesel option anymore. The oil burners in this segment are closely matched in terms of power output. However, the latest launch, the XUV3XO, shines the brightest with its highest torque figures in this segment.
|Specs
|Mahindra XUV3XO
|Tata Nexon
|Kia Sonet
|Hyundai Venue
|Engine
|1,497cc, four-cylinder inline, four-valve/cylinder, DOHC
|1,497cc, four-cylinder inline, four-valve/cylinder, DOHC
|1,493cc, four-cylinder inline, four-valve/cylinder, DOHC
|1,493cc, four-cylinder inline, four- valve/cylinder, DOHC
|Power
|115bhp at 3,750rpm
|113bhp at 3,750rpm
|114bhp at 4,000rpm
|114bhp at 4,000rpm
|Torque
|300Nm at 1,500rpm
|260Nm at 1,500-2,750rpm
|250Nm at 1,500rpm
|250Nm at 1,500-2,750rpm
|Gearbox
|six-speed MT/AMT
|six-speed MT/AMT
|six-speed MT
|six-speed MT/six-speed iMT/six-speed AT
|Mileage (kmpl)
|20.6 (MT) / 21.2 (AT)
|23.23 (MT) / 24.08 (AT)
|23.7
|22.3 (iMT) / 18.6 (AT)