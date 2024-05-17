Tata Harrier petrol and EV launch timelines confirmed!

The Harrier is currently available only with a diesel powertrain

Tata to also launch the Sierra next year

Tata Motors gave a mid-life refresh to its popular mid-size SUV, the Harrier, late last year. The company currently retails this Creta and Grand Vitara rival only with a diesel powertrain, although this is set to change soon.

We can now officially confirm that Tata Motors will indeed bring along a petrol version of the Harrier. This version will be introduced in 2025, which is also when the automaker will debut the EV derivative of the SUV. The petrol version of the Harrier will bring it in line with its rivals such as the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, all of which currently have a petrol-powered option on sale.

Tata aims to have a wider portfolio in its SUV offerings with the Harrier, similar to the Nexon. The latter is currently available with petrol, diesel, and EV powertrains, and is expected to be joined by a CNG version in the coming months. The Nexon CNG was showcased at the Bharat Mobility Show earlier this year, and you can read about it in detail on our website.