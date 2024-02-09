Tata Nexon CNG showcased: Top highlights

Production-ready Nexon CNG was recently showcased

Could be launched in the coming months

Earlier this month, Tata Motors showcased a production-ready version of the CNG-powered Nexon at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2024. The brand is expected to launch this version of the model in the coming months. Now, let us take a look at the top highlights of the car.

Powertrain

The Tata Nexon will be powered by a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine along with a CNG tank offering. This model, which is set to become the first turbo-petrol CNG model to be sold in the country, is expected to be available with a five-speed manual unit and an AMT unit. In petrol mode, the output is likely to remain unchanged at 118bhp and 170Nm. The carmaker is yet to reveal the output in CNG mode.

Exterior

On the outside, the Nexon CNG will remain largely similar to its petrol- and diesel-powered counterparts. Apart from a new iCNG badging on the boot lid, it could boast LED headlamps and taillights, 16-inch alloy wheels, faux skid plates, and LED light bars at the front and rear. The model, once launched, will rival the likes of the Maruti Brezza CNG.

Interior

The interior of the Nexon CNG has not been revealed by the company, although it is expected to come with all the bells and whistles as the standard versions. A few notable features specific to the CNG version will include the twin-cylinder facility, single advanced ECU, auto-switch between fuels, direct start in CNG mode, modular fuel filter, spare wheel on the underside, and faster refueling, courtesy of the NGV1 universal-type nozzle.