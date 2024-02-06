Tata Nexon CNG vs Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG - Specifications compared

Tata Motors took centre stage at the Bharat Mobility Show 2024 and displayed the new Nexon i-CNG. With this, the Indian automaker has become the second manufacturer after Maruti Suzuki to bundle a compact SUV with a company-fitted CNG kit. This segment was led by the Brezza CNG, however, the tech on offer with the Nexon i-CNG is different. How different is it? In this article, we will compare the specifications of the Tata Nexon CNG and the Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza was first introduced in India in March 2023. It is available in three variants, namely, LXi, VXi, and ZXi, at a starting price of Rs. 9.29 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV is equipped with a 1.5-litre K15C naturally aspirated petrol engine with a factory-fitted, single-cylinder, CNG kit. This motor is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox and is tuned to produce 87bhp and 121Nm of peak torque.

Tata Nexon CNG

The Tata Nexon i-CNG was recently showcased at the Bharat Mobility Show 2024. It is the first-ever turbo-petrol-powered CNG car with cutting-edge technology. Setting it apart from its competition is a twin-cylinder CNG technology that can hold 60 litres of gas with a usable boot space of approximately 230 litres. The automaker has not revealed the power output of this powertrain. However, the petrol-powered engine is tuned to generate 118bhp and 170Nm of torque.

Moreover, the Nexon i-CNG has safety features such as a micro switch, leakage-proof materials, thermal incident protection, single advanced ECU, direct start in CNG mode, auto switch between fuels, modular fuel filter, and leak detection failure.