    Tata Nexon Dark Edition on-road prices in top 10 cities of India

    Tata Nexon Dark Edition on-road prices in top 10 cities of India
    • Prices in India start from Rs. 11.45 lakh (ex-showroom)
    • Available in two variants across petrol and diesel guises

    Earlier this month, Tata Motors launched the Dark Edition of the Nexon SUV in the country with prices starting from Rs. 11.45 lakh (ex-showroom). Available in two variants, namely Creative and Fearless, this special edition is priced at a premium of Rs. 35,000 over its equivalent variant. In this article, let us take a look at the on-road prices of the recently launched Tata Nexon Dark Edition in the top 10 cities of India.

    CitiesBase variantTop variant
    MumbaiRs. 13.63 lakhRs. 19.08 lakh
    DelhiRs. 13.41 lakhRs. 18.83 lakh
    ChennaiRs. 14.30 lakhRs. 19.68 lakh
    KolkataRs. 13.37 lakhRs. 18.40 lakh
    BengaluruRs. 13.84 lakhRs. 19.52 lakh
    HyderabadRs. 14.17 lakhRs. 19.51 lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 12.76 lakhRs. 17.54 lakh
    PuneRs. 13.63 lakhRs. 19.08 lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 12.75 lakhRs. 17.53 lakh
    KochiRs. 13.93 lakhRs. 19.49 lakh
    As for the powertrains, the Tata Nexon Dark Edition can be had in a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol or a 1.5-litre diesel engine option. The transmission duties are taken care of by a six-speed manual, seven-speed DCT, and an AMT unit.

