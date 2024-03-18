Tata Nexon Dark Edition on-road prices in top 10 cities of India

Prices in India start from Rs. 11.45 lakh (ex-showroom)

Available in two variants across petrol and diesel guises

Earlier this month, Tata Motors launched the Dark Edition of the Nexon SUV in the country with prices starting from Rs. 11.45 lakh (ex-showroom). Available in two variants, namely Creative and Fearless, this special edition is priced at a premium of Rs. 35,000 over its equivalent variant. In this article, let us take a look at the on-road prices of the recently launched Tata Nexon Dark Edition in the top 10 cities of India.

Cities Base variant Top variant Mumbai Rs. 13.63 lakh Rs. 19.08 lakh Delhi Rs. 13.41 lakh Rs. 18.83 lakh Chennai Rs. 14.30 lakh Rs. 19.68 lakh Kolkata Rs. 13.37 lakh Rs. 18.40 lakh Bengaluru Rs. 13.84 lakh Rs. 19.52 lakh Hyderabad Rs. 14.17 lakh Rs. 19.51 lakh Ahmedabad Rs. 12.76 lakh Rs. 17.54 lakh Pune Rs. 13.63 lakh Rs. 19.08 lakh Chandigarh Rs. 12.75 lakh Rs. 17.53 lakh Kochi Rs. 13.93 lakh Rs. 19.49 lakh

As for the powertrains, the Tata Nexon Dark Edition can be had in a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol or a 1.5-litre diesel engine option. The transmission duties are taken care of by a six-speed manual, seven-speed DCT, and an AMT unit.