    Tata Nexon Dark Edition: Variants explained

    Tata Motors revealed the prices of the Nexon Dark Edition in the country earlier this month. Priced from Rs. 11.45 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards, this new version gets a new paint scheme, blacked-out elements inside out, and more.

    The new Nexon Dark Edition is available with a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine, both paired with six-speed manual and AMT units. Customers can choose from a range of five variants, namely Creative, Creative+, Creative+ S, Fearless, and Fearless+ S. The following are the variant-wise features of this version.

    Nexon Dark Edition Creative

    #Dark interior theme

    Black seat upholstery

    16-inch black alloy wheels

    Sequential LED DRLs and taillights

    LED taillights

    Touch-based AC controls

    Four speakers and two tweeters

    Seven-inch fully digital instrument cluster

    Automatic climate control

    Push-button start-stop

    Height-adjustable driver seat

    Rear wiper and washer

    Cooled glove box

    Reverse parking camera

    TPMS

    Paddle shifters

    Nexon Dark Edition Creative+

    10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system

    360-degree camera

    Front parking sensors

    Blind spot monitor

    Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

    Auto-dimming IRVM

    Cruise control

    Automatic headlamps

    Rain-sensing wipers

    Nexon Dark Edition Creative+ S

    Voice-assisted electric sunroof

    Height-adjustable front seatbelts

    Nexon Dark Edition Fearless

    Welcome and good-bye sequence for turn indicators and DRLs

    10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster

    Air purifier

    Wireless charger

    Front fog lights with cornering function

    60:40 split rear seats

    Xpress cool function

    Leather-wrapped steering wheel

    Nexon Dark Edition Fearless+ S

    Ventilated front seats

    iRA connected car technology

    OTA updates

    JBL-sourced music system

    Subwoofer

    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 8.15 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
