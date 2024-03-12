Tata Nexon Dark Edition: Variants explained

Tata Motors revealed the prices of the Nexon Dark Edition in the country earlier this month. Priced from Rs. 11.45 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards, this new version gets a new paint scheme, blacked-out elements inside out, and more.
The new Nexon Dark Edition is available with a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine, both paired with six-speed manual and AMT units. Customers can choose from a range of five variants, namely Creative, Creative+, Creative+ S, Fearless, and Fearless+ S. The following are the variant-wise features of this version.
Nexon Dark Edition Creative
#Dark interior theme
Black seat upholstery
16-inch black alloy wheels
Sequential LED DRLs and taillights
LED taillights
Touch-based AC controls
Four speakers and two tweeters
Seven-inch fully digital instrument cluster
Automatic climate control
Push-button start-stop
Height-adjustable driver seat
Rear wiper and washer
Cooled glove box
Reverse parking camera
TPMS
Paddle shifters
Nexon Dark Edition Creative+
10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system
360-degree camera
Front parking sensors
Blind spot monitor
Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Auto-dimming IRVM
Cruise control
Automatic headlamps
Rain-sensing wipers
Nexon Dark Edition Creative+ S
Voice-assisted electric sunroof
Height-adjustable front seatbelts
Nexon Dark Edition Fearless
Welcome and good-bye sequence for turn indicators and DRLs
10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster
Air purifier
Wireless charger
Front fog lights with cornering function
60:40 split rear seats
Xpress cool function
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Nexon Dark Edition Fearless+ S
Ventilated front seats
iRA connected car technology
OTA updates
JBL-sourced music system
Subwoofer