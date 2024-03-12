Tata Nexon Dark Edition: Variants explained

Tata Motors revealed the prices of the Nexon Dark Edition in the country earlier this month. Priced from Rs. 11.45 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards, this new version gets a new paint scheme, blacked-out elements inside out, and more.

The new Nexon Dark Edition is available with a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine, both paired with six-speed manual and AMT units. Customers can choose from a range of five variants, namely Creative, Creative+, Creative+ S, Fearless, and Fearless+ S. The following are the variant-wise features of this version.

Nexon Dark Edition Creative #Dark interior theme Black seat upholstery 16-inch black alloy wheels Sequential LED DRLs and taillights LED taillights Touch-based AC controls Four speakers and two tweeters Seven-inch fully digital instrument cluster Automatic climate control Push-button start-stop Height-adjustable driver seat Rear wiper and washer Cooled glove box Reverse parking camera TPMS Paddle shifters

Nexon Dark Edition Creative+ 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system 360-degree camera Front parking sensors Blind spot monitor Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Auto-dimming IRVM Cruise control Automatic headlamps Rain-sensing wipers

Nexon Dark Edition Creative+ S Voice-assisted electric sunroof Height-adjustable front seatbelts

Nexon Dark Edition Fearless Welcome and good-bye sequence for turn indicators and DRLs 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster Air purifier Wireless charger Front fog lights with cornering function 60:40 split rear seats Xpress cool function Leather-wrapped steering wheel