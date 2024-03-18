Internal Bias, Not External Factors, Affects Numerous Women: Vishakha Bhagat

Vishakha Bhagat is a trailblazer in the world of innovation and technology and is not just a professional but a passionate advocate for open innovation and sustained collaboration. Her mission revolves around creating an environment that fosters creativity, enables synergies, and promotes the cross-pollination of ideas.

Having worked with various stakeholders in the automotive industry, including OEMs, Tier 1 suppliers, and automotive regulatory bodies, she brings a comprehensive 360˚ perspective to the table. This wealth of experience has uniquely positioned her as a thought leader in the industry.

Vishakha had a very gender-neutral upbringing; she grew up in an environment where gender was a fluid concept. During her school days, math was a nightmare, and STEM as a career was beyond the horizon. However, she was passionate about cars and gadgets, which made her pursue a career in instrumentation engineering.

Armed with an MBA from Symbiosis University and a degree in Controls Engineering, Vishakha's academic background underscores her multidisciplinary approach to innovation. Notably, she is also a certified expert in Innovation and Entrepreneurship from the prestigious Stanford University.

Her journey with automotive engineering started with her first job at ARAI. The jobs she held across the industry allowed her to work in different capacities and locations—within and outside the country.

“I have seen women in the automotive industry support other women and work more. It is very important for you and your team to give a sandbox of failures and a sense of psychological safety when a person can openly share ideas without fear of judgement or failure,” she says.

“It is not the external, but the internal bias affects many women; I think these issues can be managed well,” she adds.