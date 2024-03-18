MG trademarks Excelor name in India; new EV coming soon?

MG to showcase new cars later this week

Could reveal its third EV for India

MG has registered a new trademark in India for what could go on to become its third electric offering in the country. This model is likely to be called Excelor EV.

MG currently does not have any model called Excelor in its global portfolio, hence it remains unknown which product the brand plans to bring along with this name. That said, it could be positioned above the Comet and below the ZS, with an aim to take on the Tata Nexon EV. This is also a segment where MG does not have a presence at the moment.

The company is scheduled to make an important announcement on 20 March, and we expect more details of this model to surface then. MG is currently testing the Gloster facelift, too, which could be launched in the coming months.