    MG Gloster facelift spotted testing again; new details leaked

    Aditya Nadkarni

    MG Gloster facelift spotted testing again; new details leaked
    • Gloster facelift could be launched in the coming months
    • Will get a revised exterior design

    MG Motor India continues testing the facelifted Gloster in the country ahead of its launch, which is expected to take place in the coming months. Once launched, the updated three-row SUV will continue to rival the Skoda Kodiaq, Toyota Fortuner, and the Jeep Meridian.

    MG Gloster facelift Right Rear Three Quarter

    As seen in the images here, the Gloster facelift test mule is heavily camouflaged, thus hiding key details. That said, the few visible elements include an updated fascia with revised headlamps, new grille with horizontal slats, and a tweaked bumper with triangular inserts and two slats on either side. The side profile could benefit from a set of new alloy wheels, redesigned rear bumper and tailgate, and a fresh set of LED taillights.

    Inside, the Gloster facelift is expected to carry over features from the outgoing version, some of which include a Level 2 ADAS suite, panoramic sunroof, 360-degree camera, powered and ventilated front seats, and a large touchscreen infotainment system.

    MG Gloster facelift Right Front Three Quarter

    Under the hood, the 2024 Gloster is expected to be powered by the same 2.0-litre diesel engine in the single turbo and twin-turbo guises. An eight-speed automatic transmission comes as standard on the current iteration of the SUV.

    MG Gloster facelift Image
    MG Gloster facelift
    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
