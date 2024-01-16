MG Gloster facelift spied testing again in India

To get redesigned front and rear profile

Will likely remain mechanically unchanged

MG India has started testing the facelifted version of its flagship SUV, the Gloster in the country. The updated model was spied on test wearing thick camouflage masking most of the design elements. However, as it is a rebadged version of the Maxus D90/ LDV D90, we know most of the changes which the India-spec Gloster is expected to receive.

On the outside, the front fascia will get an aggressive treatment with a new blacked-out grille, sleeker LED DRLs, split LED headlamps, and a rugged bumper. The side profile will remain more or less identical with new alloy wheels and chunky wheel arches.

At the rear, the three-row SUV will feature a connected light bar design for the LED taillights. Other visible design elements include a twin exhaust setup, high-mounted stop lamp integrated into the spoiler, and a rear wiper with a washer,

Mechanically, The MG Gloster is expected to continue with the same powertrain option with enhanced performance. Currently, it is equipped with a 2.0-litre diesel engine with turbo and twin-turbo guise. Both engines come mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

More details of the MG Gloster facelift will likely surface closer to its launch. We expect it to arrive sometime in mid-2024. Upon arrival, the seven-seater SUV will compete against the Toyota Fortuner, Volkswagen Tiguan, Skoda Kodiaq, and the Jeep Meridian in the segment.

