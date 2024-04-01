New car launches and unveilings in India in April 2024

Fresh off multiple car launches earlier this month, we anticipate April 2024 to bring along its share of new cars too. This month will witness the arrival of cars across multiple segments, price brackets, and more. Let us take a closer look at each of these upcoming cars.

The Urban Cruiser Taisor will be Toyota’s version of the Fronx coupe SUV, with a reveal scheduled to take place on 3 April, 2024. We expect the overall formula of Maruti’s Baleno-based model to be carried over, with certain elements setting it apart inside out.

In terms of design, the new Taisor is expected to feature revised front and rear bumpers, tweaked headlamps and taillights, and a fresh set of alloy wheels. Changes to the interior could come in the form of a revised feature list apart from new upholstery. Under the hood, the 1.2-litre NA petrol motor is likely to be the sole engine on offer, paired with a five-speed manual unit or an AMT unit. A CNG version could also be on the cards.

Volkswagen Taigun GT Plus Sport

The Taigun GT Plus Sport was one of the three models showcased at the brand’s annual conference earlier this month. While Volkswagen has not confirmed the exact date, it said the Taigun GT Plus Sport will be introduced in April 2024.

Compared to the standard Taigun, the GT Plus Sport variant gets cosmetic updates in the form of a Carbon Steel Grey roof, darkened LED headlamps, 17-inch blacked-out alloy wheels, red brake callipers on the front axle, and a blacked-out finish for multiple more elements. Inside, it will get black upholstery with contrast red stitching, Sport steering wheel, aluminium pedals, and an embroidered GT logo on the front seat backrest.

Force Gurkha 5-door

Force Motors is all set to pull the covers off the five-door iteration of the Gurkha towards the end of the month. The automaker has already sent out invites for the media drives that will take place between 23 and 26 April, 2024.

Under the hood, the five-door Gurkha is expected to get the same 2.2-litre diesel engine as seen in its three-door sibling, albeit in a higher state of tune. The current output of this engine is rated at 90bhp/250Nm. Once launched, the five-door Force Gurkha will lock horns with the five-door Thar which is set to arrive in the second half of 2024.

The Mahindra XUV300 facelift has been in the testing for a while now, and spy shots of the production-ready car hint that the launch is likely to be right around the corner. It could soldier on with the same set of 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines paired with manual and AMT units.

Changes to the exterior design include revised front and rear bumpers, new headlamps and LED taillights, set of fresh alloy wheels, large freestanding touchscreen infotainment system, ADAS suite, and new upholstery.

Unveiled at the 2023 Japanese Mobility Show in Tokyo back in November, the new-gen Swift is likely to make its debut in India later this month. Test mules of this updated premium hatchback have already been spotted testing across the country.

The new Swift will get a design overhaul on the outside, including new elements such as the bonnet, headlamps, grille, bumpers, wheels, and taillights, and repositioning of the rear door handle from the C-pillar to the door. Also up for offer could be a new touchscreen system, automatic climate control, Level 2 ADAS suite, and redesigned air vents. Further, it could arrive with a new 1.2-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine paired with a hybrid motor sending power to the wheels via a CVT unit.

MG Gloster facelift

MG is working on a minor update for the Gloster three-row SUV, the only model in its range that hasn’t received an update since the time it was launched in India. We expect a nip-and-tuck update to arrive in the form of refreshed front and rear bumpers, new grille and LED taillights, and diamond-cut alloy wheels.

Details regarding changes to the interior of the 2024 Gloster remain unknown at the moment. The model is expected to source firepower from the same 2.0-litre diesel engines in the turbo and twin-turbo formats. Once launched, the updated Gloster will compete against the Jeep Meridian, Skoda Kodiaq, Volkswagen Tiguan, and the Toyota Fortuner.